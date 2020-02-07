“Creepy” robot sent to “detect” Coronavirus in US Park is disabled because they have no permission

A five-meter-high robot, designed to detect the corona virus in the United States, received the boot from a park in Manhattan on the first day of his work because he did not have the required papers to work on the property.

The droid, designed by the Pennsylvania-based robot company Promobot and eerily reminiscent of a sci-fi costume fair, was sent back within hours of his arrival at Bryant Park. It was intended to detect individuals who may have been affected by the deadly new coron virus outbreak by asking park visitors a series of relevant questions about their health.

According to the founder of Promobot, Oleg Kivorkutsev, the bone was built to spread coronavirus awareness and help the medical brotherhood by detecting symptoms through interactive surveys with people he met on the street or at specific locations, New York Post reported .

A similar bone was previously seen on Times Square that handed out surgical masks to passers-by to help them prevent the virus from contracting.

However, the bot could not convince the authorities of Bryant Park Corp who insisted that any commercial entity, human or AI, needed a permit to perform operations at the property, and the bot clearly had none.

The bot, whose versions are available from the starting price of $ 25,000, can not only detect the virus, but also sing Beatles songs and dance to pop music. However, in an earlier test with around 300 subjects who were questioned by the bone, none of the respondents reported that this was affected.

The robot received a pretty unpopular reception on social media and many called it “creepy” and “dystopian.”

City shoes scary ‘coronavirus-detecting’ # robot from Bryant Park https://t.co/kPo4kMMG7W pic.twitter.com/7u8UTfnMyV

– Rick King (@ RickKing16) February 7, 2020

Hey, what difference does it make? We live in a dystopian nightmare that you guys do: //t.co/9oMxlqKeCs

– Jonathan “Simpin ‘Ain’t Easy” Hilburg (@jhilburg) February 6, 2020

Everyone gangsta until the robot starts beeping

– Chill ~ Waves🌊 (@waves_chill) February 6, 2020

Nice try Skynet. pic.twitter.com/LscTsJ8kpm

– Chimp Matt (@ShoeInTheBox) February 6, 2020

This is not the first time artificial intelligence has been used to tackle the new coronavirus outbreak, which has already killed more than 600 people and affected thousands. A ‘robot doctor’ was recently used to treat the first coronavirus patients in the US, while ‘robot guards’ supplied food and supplies to quarantine patients in a Chinese hotel.

In fact, robots are heavily deployed in the front lines in China, where the crisis is deepest. More than 30 decontamination robots, designed and produced by a Shanghai-based company, have entered major hospitals in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, to combat the epidemic, Xinhua news agency reported.

