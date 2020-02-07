Credit Suisse says CEO Thiam resigned amid espionage scandal

GENEVA – Tidjane Thiam, CEO of Credit Suisse, says after having resigned for almost five years and acknowledges that a spy scandal has caused “fear and pain” and has damaged the reputation of the Swiss top bank.

The bank said in a statement on Friday that the board accepted the resignation of Thiam the day before. It will take effect on February 14, after the presentation of the results of the fourth quarter of Credit Suisse. He is replaced by Thomas Gottstein, the CEO of the bank’s Swiss operations.

Last month, Credit Suisse announced that a second former CEO was being sniffed at the insistence of his then senior official, who had previously resigned on another case.

“I had no knowledge of the observation of two former colleagues,” Thiam said in the statement. “It undoubtedly disturbed Credit Suisse and caused fear and pain. I regret that this happened and that it should never have happened.”

Thiam, from Ivory Coast, is the first African-born CEO and graduated from the French elite Ecole Polytechnique University. He was one of about two dozen CEOs and executives who ate with US President Donald Trump last month at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Chairman Urs Rohner has credited Thiam for making a ‘huge contribution’ and for reducing the profit for the bank.

