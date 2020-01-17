The holidays may have come and gone, but Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. If you’re a parent, you know that celebrating the holidays is fun, finding a lot of sweet (heart-shaped) goodies, and making sure your kids have fun giving something to their classmates on February 14th. Instead of handing out the regular, pre-packaged valentines, you can come up with something fun and new Children’s Valentine’s Day ideas? With that in mind, you’ll find 40 fun Valentine’s Day ideas for kids here. From sustainable cards to handicrafts to decorations to make baked goods more festive, you can’t go wrong with any of these options.
43 ideas for kids for Valentine’s Day
Click through the gallery to see!
Adorable “I dig you” valentines
Make your kids Valentines Pop with these cute “I Dig You” tags. All you do is attach it to a plastic scoop and a bag of candy!
CandiceCards on Etsy, $ 5.70 +
Conversation Hearts soaps
It doesn’t get much nicer than these conversation heart soaps, which are perfect for older children to give to their classmates or as a gift to a teacher.
Conversation Heart Soaps, $ 12.95
Sustainable superhero valentines day cards
Greeting cards can be wasteful, so make your contribution to environmental protection by handing out these sustainable superhero Valentine’s Day cards for your child to his classmates.
Sustainable Superhero Valentine’s Day Cards, $ 9.99
Valentines lip balm
Your will is very sweet when you distribute these super sweet valentines!
Simplepchee on Etsy, $ 5 +
Handprint of flamingo cards
Take your Valentine’s Day personalization to the next level with these printable flamingo cards that have room for your children’s handprints.
Handprint flamingo cards, $ 3
Rainbow Scratch Off Valentines
Make Valentine’s Day more interactive with these fun, rainbow-colored scratch cards with fun accessories.
Rainbow Scratch Off Valentines, $ 14.49
Scratch and Sniff Valentine’s Day cards
Your kids and classmates will have a lot of fun with these popsicle, pizza, ice cream, and cake cards – mostly because they have a scratch and sniff function.
Scratch And Sniff Valentine’s Day Cards, $ 10.99
Straw Maze
Go to the dollar store to buy some cheap straws and just hang these cute notes on them! Simple peasy and adorable valentines.
A touch of LA on Etsy, $ 3.99 +
Rubber bracelets for Valentine’s Day
You can’t go wrong with these funny rubber wristbands for Valentine’s Day with cute sayings like “BFF”, “You Rock” and “Be Mine”.
Valentine’s Day rubber wristbands, $ 9.99
Red heart cake topper
If you plan to bake a little with your kids, these Valentine’s Day cupcake toppers will make your baked goods instantly festive.
Red heart cake topper, $ 7.19
Printed cutouts
If you are looking for a refined Valentine’s Day idea, you are in the right place with these cutouts that you can decorate to your heart’s content. Your child can write unique messages to his classmates!
Printed cutouts, $ 8.99
Playhouse Super Ninja finger puppets
Break out of the typical Valentine’s Day card furrow with these adorable finger puppet cards.
Playhouse Super Ninja finger puppets, $ 8.99
Valentine’s Day play Doh Toppers
You will feel special with these printable, personalized Play Doh toppers for Valentine’s Day.
Valentine’s Day play Doh Toppers, $ 5.70
Heart shaped soap
Your child can hand out these heart-shaped soaps for a unique Valentine’s Day!
CindysBathCreations on Etsy, $ 4.54 +
Pop bling ring
How cute are these valentines? Just attach these custom notes to Ring Pops!
CandiceCards on Etsy, $ 5.70 +
Personalized Valentine’s Day gift bags
Whether you want to surprise your kids or give them a unique gift, these pericardiums are a must.
Personalized Valentine’s Day Gift Bags, $ 1.95
Valentine’s Day ornament craft set
Help your child make more personal gifts for his or her class, or get a head start with fun new Christmas tree ornaments with this Valentine’s Day craft kit.
Valentine’s Day Ornament Craft Kit, $ 10.99
Mochi Squishy Valentine’s Day card set
When it comes to Valentine’s Day, it doesn’t get any cuter than these squishy Mochi animals. You will also receive small plastic hearts and Valentine’s Day cards from the offer.
Mochi Squishy Valentine’s Day card set, $ 18.95
Kangaroo Cootie Catcher Valentine’s Day Cards
Cootie catchers are not a thing of the past, and this creative Valentine’s Day card set is available in four unique designs: candy, unicorns, monsters or puppies and kittens.
Kangaroo Cootie Catcher Valentine’s Day Cards, $ 14.95
Valentine’s dinosaur gift cards
Children owned by dinosaurs will love these Valentine’s Day cards – especially since each comes with a dinosaur toy.
Valentine’s Day Dinosaur Gift Cards, $ 19.95
Airplane Valentine’s Day cards
A flying Valentine’s Day? These cute little cards make this dream come true.
Airplane Valentine’s Day cards, $ 11.99
Valentine’s Day Heart Crayons
These sacks of colorful heart pens are the perfect gift – and are likely to be used all year round.
Valentine’s Day Heart Crayons, $ 7
Valentine Love pencils with giant eraser topper assortment
Giant erasers win Valentine’s Day with this colorful set for classmates!
Valentine Love pencil with giant eraser topper assortment, $ 13.49
Zipper friendship bracelets
Give your kids these colorful zippered friendship bracelets instead of giving them cards to distribute. They will take much longer.
Zipper Friendship Bracelets, $ 13.99
Valentine’s Day Foam Heart Craft Set
This 320-piece set contains all the foam heart stickers that your heart desires (without pun). Your child can make cute valentines for your friends!
Valentine’s Day Foam Heart Craft Kit, $ 14.99
Crayon Valentine’s Day cards
With these crayon-covered Valentine’s Day cards, you can add 3D action to any Valentine’s Day your kids are handing out.
Crayon valentine cards, $ 10
Jute Gift Bags
Get out of the box with these reusable burlap gift packaging bags for Valentine’s Day. Add some candy and you’re set!
Burlap Gift Bags, $ 4.40
Slime for everyone
Your child will likely have more slime to fill a slime factory. Use this extra cheekiness for Valentine’s Day and fill it up in tubs that your classmates will love.
FavorSplash on Etsy, $ 12.50
Bookmark Valentines
You can’t go wrong with these valentines, which also encourage reading.
Bookmark Valentines, $ 9.95
For grain lovers
Buy some mini cereal in bulk and attach these printable Valentines!
ATouchofLA on Etsy, $ 3.99
Hallmark Assorted Mini Valentine’s Day Cards
Fun and classic Valentine’s Day cards!
Hallmark Assorted Mini Valentine’s Day Cards, $ 6.99
Harry Potter Valentine’s Day Cards With Mailbox
Is your child still waiting for his letter from Hogwarts? In this case, these cards with Harry Potter motifs, a mailbox and stickers are perfect for February 14th.
Harry Potter Valentine’s Day Cards with Mailbox, $ 9.99
SlimeSnot
We can pretty much guarantee that these custom Valentines will be a hit in the classroom.
KudzuMonster on Etsy, $ 4.50
Valentine’s Day slap-on bracelets
These cards come with slap-on wristbands to make Valentine’s Day even more fun.
Valentine’s Day Slap-On Bracelets, $ 12.95
Bliss Valentines
With these tailor-made labels, your child can tell their friends how much they love them! Simply attach to plastic fortune cookies in the dollar store.
AtouchofLA on Etsy, $ 3.99 on Etsy
Play Doh Valentine’s Bag
Perfect for classmates!
Play Doh Valentine’s Bag, $ 17.99 on Amazon
3d animal valentines
3D animal cards with temporary tattoos? Yes, please!
GLOCITI Valentine’s Day Cards, $ 9.99, Amazon
Friendship exchange hearts
Your child will love to pass them on to his friends.
Frozen 2 Friendship Exchange Hearts, $ 14.99 from Amazon
Watercolor Valentines
How beautiful are these watercolor labels that you can stick on a watercolor set ?!
PrettiestPrintShop on Etsy, $ 8
See hearts
Tie these cute custom labels to the heart-shaped sunglasses to celebrate the perfect Valentine’s Day.
Love Day on Etsy, $ 3
Magic Spinner Valentines
These magical Valentines ensure that lessons are fun again.
Magic Spinner Valentines, $ 12.99, Amazon
Emoji crazy
These fun cards come with a plush emoji keychain!
Aulinx Valentine’s Day cards, Amazon, $ 19.95
