Create a WTO equivalent to monitor the Internet, recommends a new report

The Internet needs an institution in the style of an international World Trade Organization (WTO) to protect and expand it as one of the world’s unique shared resources: an open, free, secure and reliable communication infrastructure completes a new report published today.

The results, published by the United Kingdom-China Global Issues Dialogue Center at Jesus College Cambridge, are based on a conference attended by international experts such as former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd and representatives from Google, Facebook, Huawei, Alibaba and the Conference of United Nations participated in trade and development, ITU and OECD.

The global communication system – including the Internet, smartphone access and the Internet of Things – enables almost universal communication and supports almost all aspects of the modern economy. The report argues that we are becoming more aware of the risks of direct attacks and splinters, as well as the danger of distrust, as the capabilities of communication infrastructures are expanded through artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies.

Professor Peter Williamson, chair of the UK-China Global Issues Dialogue Center, said: “The world faces a number of complex data and communication problems that go beyond national or bilateral business. They may threaten free and open trade as well the simple and reliable communication, data flows and connectivity. “

The conference participants largely agreed that the world would benefit from better orchestration of knowledge about communication infrastructures and that it would provide a common picture of problems, threats and opportunities based on extensive technical expertise. One of the key recommendations in this report is that the first step in creating a WTO equivalent for data flows would be to set up a global communications observatory. The observatory could play an important role in uncovering potential risks of new data and communication technologies such as loss of privacy or the possibility of data manipulation and suggest solutions.

“We need a global institution comparable to that in the areas of climate change, finance, health, development or refugees. There is currently no obvious place for multilateral negotiations on issues such as data protection or cyber security,” added Professor Williamson.

“We propose to use the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) as a model, as this has greatly affected the international negotiation and action processes related to climate change.”

The establishment of the Global Communications Observatory would require the support of major telecommunications companies, mobile operators and platforms that exchange relevant data on network performance and patterns. Over time, it could become a requirement for public licenses and spectrum usage that they share key data about the state of networks. It would be likely that the major nations involved in global communication, with contributions from key companies (operators, platforms and manufacturers), need common funding to get a vivid picture of the condition and prospects of the infrastructures we are all on depend on it.

The Global Communications Observatory has been designed to be as high-profile and accountable as the IPCC and is based on existing processes and techniques developed by the IPCC for the participation of experts in analysis and evaluation on a large scale. It would regularly report on key trends and emerging problems and present accessible visualizations of the state of communication networks. Over time, it could be given formal status and an obligation to report to the G20 and G7.

Multilateral solutions for the global governance of the information and communication technology industry: www.jesus.cam.ac.uk/sites/defa…% 20white% 20paper.pdf

Cambridge University

Creation of a WTO equivalent to monitor the Internet, recommends new report (2020, February 12)

February 13, 2020

https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-wto-equivalent-oversee-internet.html

