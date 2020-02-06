Create a better world with mirrors, sun and steam

Kilowatt prototype plant. Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Partha Dutta, professor of electrical, computer and system technology at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, sees a not too distant future in which even the most remote parts of the world would have access to clean and renewable energy. His vision would not require a large power grid or expensive technology. Instead, he believes that this could be achieved with simple mirrors, local resources, and the sun.

“I call that” technology for a better world, “which means you have to use affordable, accessible, and appropriate resources,” said Dutta.

Dutta’s design creates heat by capturing sunlight, which is then used to convert water to steam. This steam can be used to directly drive a steam turbine, or it can be stored in this system for later use.

The generation of energy through the concentration of sunlight is not entirely new. However, Dutta’s concept stands out from other concentrated solar power plants. His facility is easy to build, relies on local materials, and does not require molten salt to cause corrosion in the system’s piping. These features mean lower installation and maintenance costs, which would make a big difference for many communities.

“We designed a concentrator that can be made from small mirrors, which is very inexpensive,” he said. “It can be made by local workers without special training.”

Dutta recently built a kilowatt-scale prototype facility in Bhopal, India, which has successfully demonstrated the proof of concept.

Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

It was a critical step to find an alternative to the molten salt commonly used in such systems. Dutta and his research team at Rensselaer examined hundreds of different materials and focused on how well each material stores heat. Dutta used this information to find natural and abundant materials in Bhopal that most closely match the ideal thermal properties found in the laboratory.

What he found were earthy thermal rocks that were placed in a tank for heat storage – a key element in ensuring that energy could be generated at any time of the day. For example, if solar energy is not available at night, the heat stored in the rock material converts water into steam, which is used to generate electricity.

Dutta sees this system as a clean alternative to coal and fossil fuels that feed thermal power plants – and thus reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This could also lead to higher energy efficiency in industrial processes that require heat.

This energy-independent, efficient and sustainable system can be used anywhere – even in urban areas where there is a high demand for electricity. However, Dutta believes the greatest potential is to bring electricity to areas around the world that currently have no access to electricity.

“It’s a clean way of generating energy,” said Dutta. “The potential is great. With this energy source, you can heat, cook, generate electricity and purify water, which is very important in many parts of the world.”

Dutta plans to expand this research. He hopes to demonstrate a megawatt scale plant next year to further demonstrate the potential of this environmentally and financially sound approach to solar power generation. He also strives to produce supercritical high temperature steam through this process – a step that would increase the efficiency of power generation from a steam turbine.

