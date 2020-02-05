Crazy Rich Asiatic star Nico Santos calls on American media for confusing him with Parasite writer Han Jin-won

Crazy Rich Asians actor Nico Santos has summoned an American media post that apparently misidentified him as Parasite co-writer Han Jin-won.

The Filipino-American actor, who portrays Oliver T’sien in the hit comedy and also the character Mateo in Superstore, shared a screenshot after Entertainment and sports today reportedly tagged him on his Facebook account.

In the screenshot, Han is shown to TV reporter Margie Rey during the Screen Actor’s Guilt Awards. It was endorsed: “BFCA Award-nominated actor Nico Santos (Crazy Rich Asians, Superstore) interview with our TV presenter Margie Rey for Entertainment Today TV. #NicoSantos.”

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

“THIS IS JAN-JIN WON, HE CO-WROTE PARASITE,” tweeted Santos. “WE DO NOT LOOK LIKE. WE ONLY WEAR GLASSES. JESUS ​​CHRIST. F ***. “

A number of high-profile figures in the entertainment industry responded to Santos’ tweet.

NCIS star Diona Reasonover simply wrote, “This is ridiculous,” while others called the mix “embarrassing” and “racist.”

At the time of writing, Santos’ mail received more than 29,000 likes on Twitter and more than 3,000 retweets.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/19 A Beautiful Mind (2001)

A Beautiful Mind is one of the biggest winners of the best photos of the century so far. Although the win was a coup for DreamWorks – the film was the studio’s third win – it was far from a creditable recipient, especially as Ron Howard won the best director of Robert Altman and David Lynch for Gosford Park and Mulholland Drive, respectively. .

Rex functions

2/19 Chariots of Fire (1981)

Although Chariots of Fire is exactly the kind of film that the Academy usually takes care of, the fact that it won was a big surprise, as all those present had expected Reds to win the top prize. The Warren Beatty movie would also have been a much truer winner.

Rex functions

3/19 Cold Mountain (2003)

Cold Mountain was lucky to be nominated in a particularly weak year for Best supporting actress. Renée Zellweger recovered from failing to win for Chicago last year, earning the unobtrusive drama his “Oscar-winning” tag.

Rex functions

4/19 Crash (2004)

Viewers of the Oscars have become accustomed to unexpected wins, but none were more badly rated than when the drama Crash by Paul Haggis defeated Brokeback Mountain to Best Picture.

Rex functions

5/19 Dances with Wolves (1990)

It is quite devastating to think that Dances with Wolves won a total of seven Oscars in the same year that Goodfellas was nominated.

Rex functions

6/19 The Danish Girl (2015)

The performance of Alicia Vikander in The Danish Girl is certainly not weak, but it was nothing about the influence of Rooney Mara in the film Carol by Todd Haynes. If Tom Hooper had not won for The King’s Speech five years earlier, it seems unlikely that the drama would have picked up all nominations.

Rex functions

7/19 The English Patient (1996)

Simply put, The English Patient is not a very good film. Of the nine (nine!) Oscars it won, Juliette Binoche’s Best Male Supporting Trophy was perhaps the most surprising. The French star itself could hardly contain her shock.

Rex functions

8/19 Gladiator (2000)

This will most likely be the most controversial placement of this list, but let’s be honest: Gladiator is not the fantastic film on which it is regularly praised. The long historical drama of Ridley Scott has many bravado’s with swords and sandals, but not much else.

Rex functions

9/19 Going My Way (1944)

The musical Going My Way may have been the biggest film hit of its year, but it certainly was no better than the classic noir Double Indemnity, which beat it to win Best Picture. It is nowhere near the largest film by director Leo McCarey (he won the Awful Truth six years earlier and would be nominated again two years later for The Bells of St Mary’s).

Rex functions

10/19 Grand Hotel (1932)

There is a reason why Grand Hotel is the only movie that has ever won Best Picture without receiving a nomination in another category. An entertaining film, certainly, but nothing more.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

11/19 The Greatest Show on Earth (1952)

It is ironic that a movie with the word “biggest” in its title has been knocked down as one of the worst winners in the history of Oscars. A good example of when the Academy voted for quality above spectacle.

Rex functions

12/19 Green Book (2018)

For those who don’t care about awarding prizes, Green Book is a crowd puller with decent performances by Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali. For everyone else it is the moist squib that somehow came out of nowhere to grab Best Picture under the nose of Roma.

Rex functions

13/19 The Imitation Game (2014)

The Imitation Game won Best Adapted Screenplay, which raises the question: what did this clearly average film actually do with nominations?

Rex functions

14/19 The Iron Lady (2011)

Meryl Streep has won enough Oscars for the world to know that she is clearly one of the best actors to ever live. Her victory for The Iron Lady, however, was one Oscar too many.

Rex functions

15/19 Life is Beautiful (1998)

The year 1999 marked one of the most remarkable Oscar ceremonies in history, if only because the majority of winners were terrible choices. Above was Roberto Benigni, who defeated Tom Hanks (Saving Private Ryan) and Edward Norton (American History X) to win Best Actor before, life is beautiful.

Rex functions

16/19 The Pianist (2002)

It could finally be accepted that the embarrassed film director Roman Polanski should not receive accolades, but in 2003 this was still what the Oscars did. He won the best director for The Pianist, a prize that the Franco-Polish filmmaker could have done without.

Rex functions

17/19 A place in the sun

A Place in the Sun is a nice little movie, but nice little movies shouldn’t win Oscars – especially if they see competition from more deserving opposition. In this case, director George Stevens beat John Huston (The African Queen), William Wyler (Detective Story) and Elia Kazan (A Streetcar Named Desire) to the director prize.

Paramount Pictures

18/19 Shakespeare in Love

You have to hand it over to Shakespeare in Love, it played the Oscars campaign track perfectly, getting war favorites Saving Private Ryan and The Thin Red Line to win the biggest prize of the evening. This does not mean that the success has fallen as something more than proof of a bad judgment from the Academy.

Rex functions

19/19 Slumdog Millionaire

It is often good to hold your hands up and admit that a movie is not nearly as good as you remember. Unfortunately, Slumdog Millionaire is one of them. Although the victory undoubtedly brought a smile to the face of commuters who read the morning newspapers the next day, the shine has worn its success in recent years. The rightful winner – The Dark Knight – was not even nominated for Best Picture.

Rex functions

1/19 A Beautiful Mind (2001)

A Beautiful Mind is one of the biggest winners of the best photos of the century so far. Although the win was a coup for DreamWorks – the film was the studio’s third win – it was far from a creditable recipient, especially as Ron Howard won the best director of Robert Altman and David Lynch for Gosford Park and Mulholland Drive, respectively. .

Rex functions

2/19 Chariots of Fire (1981)

Although Chariots of Fire is exactly the kind of film that the Academy usually takes care of, the fact that it won was a big surprise, as all those present had expected Reds to win the top prize. The Warren Beatty movie would also have been a much truer winner.

Rex functions

3/19 Cold Mountain (2003)

Cold Mountain was lucky to be nominated in a particularly weak year for Best supporting actress. Renée Zellweger recovered from failing to win for Chicago last year, earning the unobtrusive drama his “Oscar-winning” tag.

Rex functions

4/19 Crash (2004)

Viewers of the Oscars have become accustomed to unexpected wins, but none were more badly rated than when the drama Crash by Paul Haggis defeated Brokeback Mountain to Best Picture.

Rex functions

5/19 Dances with Wolves (1990)

It is quite devastating to think that Dances with Wolves won a total of seven Oscars in the same year that Goodfellas was nominated.

Rex functions

6/19 The Danish Girl (2015)

The performance of Alicia Vikander in The Danish Girl is certainly not weak, but it was nothing about the influence of Rooney Mara in the film Carol by Todd Haynes. If Tom Hooper had not won for The King’s Speech five years earlier, it seems unlikely that the drama would have picked up all nominations.

Rex functions

7/19 The English Patient (1996)

Simply put, The English Patient is not a very good film. Of the nine (nine!) Oscars it won, Juliette Binoche’s Best Male Supporting Trophy was perhaps the most surprising. The French star itself could hardly contain her shock.

Rex functions

8/19 Gladiator (2000)

This will most likely be the most controversial placement of this list, but let’s be honest: Gladiator is not the fantastic film on which it is regularly praised. The long historical drama of Ridley Scott has many bravado’s with swords and sandals, but not much else.

Rex functions

9/19 Going My Way (1944)

The musical Going My Way may have been the biggest film hit of its year, but it certainly was no better than the classic noir Double Indemnity, which beat it to win Best Picture. It is nowhere near the largest film by director Leo McCarey (he won the Awful Truth six years earlier and would be nominated again two years later for The Bells of St Mary’s).

Rex functions

10/19 Grand Hotel (1932)

There is a reason why Grand Hotel is the only movie that has ever won Best Picture without receiving a nomination in another category. An entertaining film, certainly, but nothing more.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

11/19 The Greatest Show on Earth (1952)

It is ironic that a movie with the word “biggest” in its title has been knocked down as one of the worst winners in the history of Oscars. A good example of when the Academy voted for quality above spectacle.

Rex functions

12/19 Green Book (2018)

For those who don’t care about awarding prizes, Green Book is a crowd puller with decent performances by Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali. For everyone else it is the moist squib that somehow came out of nowhere to grab Best Picture under the nose of Roma.

Rex functions

13/19 The Imitation Game (2014)

The Imitation Game won Best Adapted Screenplay, which raises the question: what did this clearly average film actually do with nominations?

Rex functions

14/19 The Iron Lady (2011)

Meryl Streep has won enough Oscars for the world to know that she is clearly one of the best actors to ever live. Her victory for The Iron Lady, however, was one Oscar too many.

Rex functions

15/19 Life is Beautiful (1998)

The year 1999 marked one of the most remarkable Oscar ceremonies in history, if only because the majority of winners were terrible choices. Above was Roberto Benigni, who defeated Tom Hanks (Saving Private Ryan) and Edward Norton (American History X) to win Best Actor before, life is beautiful.

Rex functions

16/19 The Pianist (2002)

It could finally be accepted that the embarrassed film director Roman Polanski should not receive accolades, but in 2003 this was still what the Oscars did. He won the best director for The Pianist, a prize that the Franco-Polish filmmaker could have done without.

Rex functions

17/19 A place in the sun

A Place in the Sun is a nice little movie, but nice little movies shouldn’t win Oscars – especially if they see competition from more deserving opposition. In this case, director George Stevens beat John Huston (The African Queen), William Wyler (Detective Story) and Elia Kazan (A Streetcar Named Desire) to the director prize.

Paramount Pictures

18/19 Shakespeare in Love

You have to hand it over to Shakespeare in Love, it played the Oscars campaign track perfectly, getting war favorites Saving Private Ryan and The Thin Red Line to win the biggest prize of the evening. This does not mean that the success has fallen as something more than proof of a bad judgment from the Academy.

Rex functions

19/19 Slumdog Millionaire

It is often good to hold your hands up and admit that a movie is not nearly as good as you remember. Unfortunately, Slumdog Millionaire is one of them. Although the victory undoubtedly brought a smile to the face of commuters who read the morning newspapers the next day, the shine has worn its success in recent years. The rightful winner – The Dark Knight – was not even nominated for Best Picture.

Rex functions

E&S seemed to change the caption on its Facebook page after Santos tweet to read: “Entertainment Today’s TV program host Margie Rey interviewed Han Jin-won, a Writers Guild Award co-nominated with Bong Joon-ho for Original Screenplay for their film Parasite at the 2020 Writers Guilt Awards at the Beverly Hilton, Saturday February 1, 2020 in Beverly HIlls, California. “

The blunder comes shortly after the BBC was convicted of two separate incidents in which black public figures were misidentified.

In January, the BBC confused LeBron James with Kobe Bryant in a broadcast about the deceased legend of Los Angeles Lakers, despite the fact that James’s name was clearly visible on the back of his vest.

read more

This week, MP Dawn Butler called for a better media diversity after the BBC confused her with fellow MP Marsha de Cordova.

Parasite enjoyed enormous success during this year’s awards season, most recently at the Baftas where Han and Bong won the best original screenplay and also the best foreign language film.

The South Korean black comedy thriller 2019 has been nominated for a number of prizes, including Best Picture at the Oscars, taking place this weekend.

.