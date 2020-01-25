Sekou Nkrumah, the son of the first president of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, launched another scathing attack on the party his father founded – the People’s Convention (RPC).

In his opinion, the state of the party is pitiful and wants it to be dissolved to save it from further discomfort with our current political dispensation.

“I think it is time for the CPP party to withdraw and allow members to join the NDC!”, He wrote in a long article on social media.

According to him, the CPP is irrelevant and miserable since his father left the scene and it is pathetic to see how they vacillate in today’s political dispensation, so it is better to dissolve the party and join the NDC .

Here is what he said:

“It is obvious to any political observer that the CPP has lost its relevance in contemporary Ghanaian politics and that the party has long been swallowed up by the NDC party.

Maybe a little history can clarify this.

Before the ban on political activity in 1992 was lifted to pave the way for that year’s general elections, the main opposition group to the PNDC (then government in power) was the Freedom Movement and justice (MFJ). The aim of this political movement was to bring Ghana back to a multi-party democratic system. I belonged to this movement and I was elected president of the greater Accra region.

This movement was led by Professor Adu Boahene as president, with Jonny Hansen as vice-president. It was made up of members of our traditional political division (CPP and UP), together they worked to rid Ghana of the military dictatorship!

During those days, there was an opinion that the movement was turning into a political party, a position that I supported. But most of the old people wanted a return to their traditional political parties, hence the formation of an NPP representing the UP tradition and it became the largest opposition party to the NDC!

A CPP party did not appear at the time, what we had was a fragmented front both in government (NCP) and in the opposition (NIP, PNC, PHP)!

The results of the 1992 elections confirmed the weakness of the Nkrumahist parties. And in 1993, there were efforts to unite the front which led to the formation of the PCP! In the 1996 elections, the PCN entered on board, leaving only the PNC outside this unit! But what was more important was the alliance formed with the NPP (nicknamed the grand alliance)! And this saw the PCP win 5 seats in Parliament, the highest so far by a Nkrumahist party since 1992 (although the NCP had six seats in 1992, this was due to the boycott of the opposition parties)!

When we fast forward to 2000, a similar pattern showed that the Nkrumahist parties supported the NPP until victory!

2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 continued to post very poor results for the CPP and the PNC (I won’t even bother to include the GCCP of Dan Lartey’s fame).

Obviously, you can see the poor state of the CPP reveling over a period of almost three decades and without improving their fortune, I call for an immediate merger of the party and a transfer of the miserable remains to the NDC which is today the only viable party. to the left of Ghanaian politics!

