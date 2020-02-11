CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy attacked again in Bihar, seventh in two weeks

Gaya: CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy was attacked again in Bihar on Tuesday and the car of a congress MLA, which was also in the cavalcade, was destroyed by suspected BJP workers.

This is the seventh attack on the convoy in two weeks, claimed the organizers of the state-wide “Jan Gan Man Yatra” of the Kumar, which began last month and is expected to end fourteen days later with a rally in the state capital.

Later, when he shared the stage with a large number of opposition Grand Alliance leaders at a public meeting, the former student leader of the University of Jawaharlal Nehru flayed the Narendra Modi government for the “division” (citizenship) law.

Former Prime Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who heads the Hindustani Awam Morcha, congress MLAs Shakil Ahmed Khan and Awadhesh Kumar Singh addressed a meeting in Sherghati in the Gaya district.

Before the convoy reached the location, the convoy was attacked by a group of motorcyclists hurling stones at the vehicles and leaving the windows of Singh’s car smashed. However, he was not injured in the incident, sources of parties said that a police complaint was made in connection with that incident.

A statement has been made by the Joint Forum against NPR-NRC-CAA, under whose flag the drive is being made, stating “the seventh such attack in less than

two weeks since the start of the tour “.

The statement said: “The slogans led by motorcyclists clearly indicated that they adhere to a certain ideology,” a reference to the BJP who shares power in the state and is critical of Kanhaiya Kumar about his alleged involvement in an incitement.

It is clear that the BJP and the state government of which the saffron party is a part are confused by the response that the “Jan Gan Man Yatra” has received, it claimed.

“Our delegation had recently met with the Chief Secretary and informed him of the frequent attacks. We are now urging the Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar) to intervene and ensure the safety and security of those participating in the Yatra or support it, “the statement added.

More and more people from all walks of life are joining the Yatra, claimed Congress MLA Khan who has accompanied Kumar since the start of the tour on

January 30.

“We hope to defeat the BJP government with love,” Khan told PTI by telephone.

