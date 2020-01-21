Coyotes are strangled to death after assaulting his son - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

(CNN) – A New Hampshire man killed a coyote with his bare hands on Monday after grabbing his 2-year-old son by the hood and pulling him to the ground.

Ian O’Reilly told CNN that he had “never hurt an animal, so it was a strange experience.” After the coyote bit him twice while trying to fend it off, O’Reilly kicked it away and choked it with his body weight while holding his mouth shut, he said in an email statement.

O’Reilly told CNN member WCVB that it took him about 10 minutes to kill the coyote.

“I could get his head in the snow and put my hand around his snout so that he couldn’t bite me,” he said. “And from then on, I could suffocate it by using my body weight and locking it with scissors until it basically expired.”

O’Reilly told CNN subsidiary WMUR in a separate interview that he hadn’t fully processed what had happened, even after the fact.

“In the middle of the moment, you don’t really think or … you record a lot,” he said. “You really are just an instinct.”

O’Reilly’s son was not injured.

An earlier attack by the same coyote?

Another attack in nearby Kensington occurred two hours earlier, according to a Kensington Police Facebook post.

Pat Lee and her two dogs were sitting on their porch when a coyote attacked all three, biting Lee according to WMUR. Lee and her dogs were given rabies shots as a precaution.

New Hampshire Fish and Game found the coyote’s body after O’Reilly killed him. He tests him for rabies and uses DNA from the victim’s bite marks to determine if the same animal was involved in both attacks.

