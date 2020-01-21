Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sport

The Dallas Cowboys are about to start an off-season that may change the franchise. These include stars, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper, who are supposed to act as freelance agents.

As for Prescott, things have been going on for months without a solution. Despite the cowboys’ public optimism that something could be done, nothing has changed.

According to Stephen Jones, Vice President of Cowboys, Prescott remains the # 1 off-season priority. Cooper finishes second.

Stephen Jones, Vice President of the Cowboys, about the QB Dak Prescott expansion: “It was urgent for us. We definitely want to do it. That is our number one priority when we go out of season, it is … hopefully to find a solution and do it. “What priority does Amari Cooper have?” No. 2. “

– Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 21, 2020

Maintaining a franchise quarterback before getting a free agency must obviously be considered a priority.

It’s about the fact that Dallas can only assign the franchise tag to one player. Should the team fail to detain Prescott before a free decision, this could lead to Cooper’s impeachment as soon as March arrives.

There’s no reason to believe that Dallas Prescott is testing the free market, especially given the team’s stance to chase a much-celebrated quarterback in free hand.

The 26-year-old Prescott has had a best career season in which he completed 65% of his passes in the north of 4,900 meters with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.