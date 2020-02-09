Cowboys QB Dak Prescott does not ask for $ 40 million

Tim Heitman-VS TODAY Sport

There are many rumors floating around the future of the upcoming free-agent quarterback Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys.

The latest rumor suggests that Dallas will give the Prescott tag in franchise in the hope of trading it. Why? Well, the two sides remain far apart in the enlargement negotiations starting next month with the start of a free agency. For its part, Prescott would demand $ 40 million annually.

According to NFL insider Jay Glazer of The Athletic that is actually not the case. He refers to reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes when making the case.

“Dak will be the quarterback of the Cowboys. Period of time. End of story. I don’t see him turning 40, “Glazer reported. “I see Patrick Mahomes as the first man of $ 40 million a year. Whatever he does, any other team can watch and say, “Well, you didn’t win an MVP and a Super Bowl MVP, so you’re not going to make that much.” But whether they are a franchisee, give him an extension, or whatever it is, it’s done. He’ll be the quarterback of the future for the Cowboys, and no, he’s not asking for 40. “

That makes perfect sense. Mahomes is going to reset the quarterback market this season with a deal we’ve never seen before. That should start at $ 40 million annually.

No quarterback comes close to achieving that goal. Houston Texans signal caller Deshaun Watson, who also qualifies for the first time this season out of season, is probably the closest.

Dallas is said to have offered Prescott $ 34 million in recent negotiations. That seems a reasonable offer. It remains to be seen whether the Pro Bowl quarterback and its agent Todd France at CAA Sports agree.

If the Cowboys are unable to make a deal with Prescott next month, they will place the franchise tag on him. Those values ​​would be around $ 27 million.