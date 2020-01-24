Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sport

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy increased his incredible coaching staff on Friday. The cowboys are expected to hire former Minnesota Vikings defense coordinator George Edwards to strengthen Dallas’ defense staff.

According to Clarence Hill Jr. of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Edwards will join McCarthy’s staff to work with the cowboys’ linebackers. Edwards will also play a more important role, but the official title is not yet known.

Edwards took on the role of defensive coordinator in Minnesota in 2014, overseeing one of the league’s best defenses. During the 2019 season, Edward’s defense allowed the fifth smallest points per game (18.9) and the fourth most take (31).

This is also an opportunity for the 53-year-old trainer to return to his trainer roots. He served as the cowboys linebacker trainer from 1998 to 2001, before moving up to the manager level in the following years.

McCarthy has put together a strong coaching staff in this offseason, and some of the game’s keenest brains have come to Dallas. Now that the coaches are in place, Dallas can focus its off-season on signing Dak Prescott.