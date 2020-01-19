Cowboy Cerrone suffers two suspicious fractured bones in the mauling of Conor McGregor

Donald Cerrone was left a bloody disaster by Conor McGregor at UFC 246 (Image: Zuffa LLC)

Donald Cerrone could only have lasted 40 seconds in his UFC fight with Conor McGregor, but that was long enough to suffer a suspicion of a fractured nose and cheekbone.

Cowboy was arrested in the first minute of the first round at UFC 246 in Las Vegas after being hit with shoulder shots in the clinch, before falling with a kick to the left head.

McGregor followed them hard and hard while the veteran covered himself and referee Herb Dean had no choice but to intervene.

Cerrone was bleeding seconds after the competition after McGregor’s unusual shoulder attack seemed to break his nose, and the Sun reported that his cheekbone may also have broken before being taken to the hospital after the fight.

Cowboy, who has had more fights than anyone in UFC history and 51 in total in his MMA career, later admitted that he had never seen a blow to the shoulder like the Irishman.

“He caught me with an elbow immediately and then hit my head,” said the Ameircan.

Cerrone has promised to continue fighting after a third consecutive knockout loss (Image: Zuffa LLC)

‘I’ve never seen anything like the shoulder shot that hit me. I was disoriented. Then he stepped back, was bleeding and kicked my head.

“But I love this sport and I still don’t stop.”

The Cerrone, tested in battle, has suffered many injuries during his historic career, but his nose is becoming a regular problem for him, having broken and broken again in the last two and a half years in fights with Darren Till, Tony Ferguson and now McGregor.

Defeating Notorious is Cowboy’s third consecutive defeat by arrest and the second time since the beginning of 2017 he has suffered three losses in the turn.

McGregor now prepares for almost any big fight he wants in welterweight, lightweight or even in the boxing ring.

However, UFC President Dana White seemed to take two of those options off the table after the fight by saying that welterweight champion Kamaru Usman should face Jorge Masvidal then both possible enemies of Notorious.

White also says that a light title rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov makes more sense, despite the fact that the Irishman was easily hit by the Dagestan in October 2018.

In an unusually relaxed mood after the victory, McGregor told ESPN: “Hard work pays, I’m not different from what it was before, I was just engaged, I worked hard and I earned it.”

‘We are all the same, I think, is the work you are willing to do and the commitment you are willing to do, I committed myself to this camp.

“I am happy and proud to represent my team and our work.”

