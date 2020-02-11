Courtney Stodden forged pregnancy and miscarriage for money Doug Hutchison Claims

Courtney Stodden in 2016, her ex-husband forged her pregnancy and miscarriage Doug Hutchison Has claimed.

In his upcoming memoir, the 59-year-old writes that the couple agreed to come up with the whole thing as a way to get paid for interviews and hopefully reality shows.

He said the plot was invented by Courtney, now 25, because they were desperately looking for money after being blacklisted because of their controversial marriage, after having made the knot when he was 50 and she was 16.

“I am not proud to admit this, but again, this book is about the truth … I do not justify it in my book. I am actually ashamed that we did it,” he said Fox news. “I think it was immoral in some ways. It was very unfair to those who sincerely suffered miscarriages. But at the time we were completely broke.”

In “Flushing Hollywood: Fake News, Fake Boobs,” which will be released on March 10, Doug explains how “he could no longer get a job to save my life in Hollywood,” he had burned out all his savings and gone bankrupt.

“So Courtney came up with a strategy,” he said. “I’m not trying to blame her, but it was her idea … She wanted to convince the public that she was pregnant so that we could be paid for interviews and possibly a reality show.”

“It was all about survival. It was all about a way to make a rent, to pay the bills. It was despair. I was an accomplice. At that time I felt there was no other choice to survive. .. don’t think about the consequences, the future. “

“But if you’re not pregnant, then what? Then the faux miscarriage came. And that part hurt me the most,” he said.

“Here we went to the press, to our families, to our friends and we announced that we were losing our baby. We got a lot of empathy. And the sad part is that many women came out on social media and said they were sorry because they went through the same thing. The press bought it, the public bought it, the family bought it – everyone bought it. “

The messages of support they received, he said, were “devastating for me”.

“I didn’t want to look at it. I just stuffed it up,” he continued. “I don’t want to speak for Courtney, but I almost feel she has become a celebrity of posters and has been able to comfort those people. I know that sounds confused, but that was the mindset.”

“I supported it to justify this horror – the horror of what we went through and the horror of what we went through,” he said, adding his “heart drops” every time he read an article about miscarriage.

“So enough. It’s time to reveal the truth, no matter how difficult it is,” he said. “I am not at all proud to admit this chapter. But all I can say is despair is the mother of the invention. And the invention was unfortunate … We maintained the illusion that we were living great. But it was far from the truth.”

It was in May 2016 that the couple announced that they were pregnant; in July, about three months after the alleged pregnancy, they announced that they had lost the baby.

At the time, Courtney shared an Instagram message with the text: “Lost babies in the womb were never touched by fear, they were never cold, never hungry, never alone and most importantly, always knew love.”

She also tweeted: “I love you my dear angel” and “God embraces you.”

On Tuesday, Courtney Johnny Donovan’s representative did not confirm or deny the charge, but pointed out that she was “just a child” at that time.

“She didn’t know what the consequences were,” he told TooFab. “A lot of abuse has been made by Doug, who is an alcoholic.”

“This led to a succession of events that developed like control, rape, debt, suicide, manipulation, etc. And she now learns how to come out on the other side as her own wife.”

He said Courtney would soon tell her version of the events in her own memoir.

“The Green Mile” star “and Courtney married in 2011 – with the blessing of her parents, despite the age difference of 34 years.

Courtney applied for divorce in March 2018 and did not request marital support, claiming that she was the breadwinner in the relationship; there was no prenup.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]

This week in celebrity photos

Getty

Courtney Stodden and mother heat the red carpet during the Reality Show Premiere