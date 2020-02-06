Court sentenced man to 3 years in prison for cheating the cocoa trader of 3.9 million Nm

Abiodun Ojo, 31, was sentenced to three years in prison for receiving N3. 9 million under false pretenses from a cocoa dealer.

The chief judge, Patricia Igho-Braimoh of the Egor Magistrates’ Court, sentenced Abiodun Ojo after three of four charges were found guilty.

However, Igho-Braimoh gave the convict the opportunity to pay the sum of N 300,000 as a fine.

Earlier, prosecutor ASP Osayomwanbor Omoruyi told the court that the convict on Ogboni Street near Siluko in Benin City sometimes shared two other people between June and July 6, 2019 on the pretext of receiving N437 a free conspiracy. 000 from a Mercy Ashaka.

According to the prosecutor, Ojo informed the applicant that he was one of the owners / representatives of a cocoa farm in the municipality of Lletutu in Ondo.

The convict took the applicant to the cocoa farm and introduced her to the other three men.

The convict said he was able to sell to Ashaka. He knew this was wrong and he got Ashaka’s money.

He added that the convict at Ashaka had also collected 15 pieces of clothing, each six meters long, on the pretext that they would pass them on to family members.

The prosecutor stated that the applicant’s total money and assets the convict had collected was N3.9 million

He said the offense violated the provisions of Sections 516, two 419 bordering and 383 [1] criminal Sections 390 [8] [C] and 9 of the Criminal Code ceiling. 48 vol. 11, laws of the late state of Bendel in Nigeria, 1976, now applicable in Edo.