Court of Appeal dismisses trial of children seeking to force action on climate crisis

On Friday, a federal court of appeal dismissed a highly promoted but time-consuming trial by a group of children and adolescents trying to force the federal government to take action to deal with the climate crisis.

Decision 2-1 says that children must turn to the political branches – Congress and the executive – to act, rather than in court.

The action in Washington, however, went in the opposite direction, with the Trump administration withdrawing from the Paris climate deal and seeking to rewrite Obama-era environmental laws limiting greenhouse gas emissions. greenhouse responsible for the increase in global temperatures and the associated effects of climate change.

“The complainants have convincingly argued that action is necessary; it will be increasingly difficult in the light of this assessment for the political branches to deny that climate change is happening, that the government has played a role in its cause and that our elected representatives have the moral responsibility to seek solutions ”, the majority state opinion.

“However, we reluctantly conclude that the plaintiffs’ case must be brought before the political branches or the electorate in general, the latter being able to change the composition of the political branches through the ballot boxes. The fact that the other branches have abdicated their responsibility to remedy the problem does not give the courts of Article III, whatever their intention, the opportunity to put themselves in their place. “

The trial began in 2015 under the Obama administration. Children who sue allege that their constitutional rights to life, liberty and property are violated by a US government that knowingly promotes the extraction and combustion of fossil fuels, which cause dangerous levels of warming, causing the sea ​​level and favoring droughts and storms.

They also say that they have the right to a safe atmosphere and that they are discriminated against as young people who will suffer the disproportionate consequences of the climate emergency.

Judges Andrew Hurwitz and Mary Murguia were in the majority. Justice Josephine Staton was dissenting. The three were appointed by President Barack Obama.

In his pungent dissent, Staton said the government was openly ignoring the climate crisis.

“In these proceedings, the government accepts as a fact that the United States has reached a tipping point and calls for a concerted response – while continuing towards calamity. It is as if an asteroid is heading for Earth and the government has decided to close our only defenses, “wrote Staton. “Seeking to quash this trial, the government insists emphatically that it has the absolute and irrevocable power to destroy the nation.”

Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark of the Environment and Natural Resources Division of the Department of Justice welcomed the decision.

“The United States is pleased with the result,” said Clark. “As the Court has recognized, section III of the constitutional requirement for standing is a vital limitation on the power of the federal courts and this action does not fall within the parameters of section III at all. “

The Obama and Trump administrations opposed the lawsuit. In a 2018 file, the Department of Justice in a court file said the challenge was “wrong” and “a radical invasion of the separation of powers”.

Solicitor General Noel Francisco said the lawsuit was “an attempt to reorient federal environment and energy policies through the courts rather than through the political process, asserting a new fair trial fundamental not supported under certain climatic conditions ”.

In 2016, a judge in the Oregon federal district authorized the prosecution.

“Federal courts have too often been cautious and too deferential in the area of ​​environmental law, and the world has suffered as a result,” wrote judge Ann Aiken.

“I have no doubt that the right to a climate system capable of supporting human life is fundamental to a free and orderly society. Just as marriage is the “foundation of the family,” a stable climate system is literally the foundation of society, without which there would be no civilization or progress, “she added.

In 2018, the Supreme Court, in an unsigned order, dismissed an attempt by the Justice Department to block the trial, saying it had not reached the high bar necessary at the time.

This story was updated with the response from the Department of Justice.