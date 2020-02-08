Court fight over lost dog survives after the dog’s owner dies

JACKSON, ma’am. – A federal court of appeal has ruled that a legal battle for a lost dog can continue in Mississippi even after the dog’s owner has passed away.

The dispute concerns a German shepherd named Max, who jumped out of a window and escaped from the home of his owner Hattiesburg in 2015. Max was released when people offered medical help to his owner, Charles Holt, who had fallen and could not get up.

Holt was then more than 90 years old. He was admitted to the hospital after the fall.

Max was captured weeks after he escaped and he was confiscated in an animal shelter. More weeks passed before Holt was reported that his dog was in the shelter, according to legal documents. When Holt tried to reclaim his dog, the shelter refused on the basis of orders from the city.

A city judge ordered the shelter to keep Max because the dog was reportedly a threat to the people who cared for Holt. A district court later agreed to that decision.

Holt then filed a federal lawsuit and said the city had robbed him of his property, Max, without proper proceedings. A judge in court threw his claim away and Holt appealed.

The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that although Holt died, questions about his property claim survive. The court of appeal sent it back to a court for further consideration.

“Dogs are considered property under the Mississippi law,” the court noted.

The Court of Appeal did not say whether Max is still alive.

