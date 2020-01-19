Couple Dying Almost The Same Day For Nearly 65 Years - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

ARNOLD, MO (AP) – A couple who have been together for almost 65 years died the same day in a nursing home near St. Louis.

Jacks and Harriet Morrison’s beds have been placed side by side for the past few hours so they can hold hands, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Jack, 86, died first. Harriett, who was 83, later died on January 11th.

“I’m sad. But I know that they live in peace and are together again,” said Sue Wagener, a niece raised by the Morrisons. “It was really a love story for the books.”

The couple went on their first date on Halloween 1955. “They went for a small dinner and never parted from that day,” said Wagener. They married about six months later.

They met when Harriett accompanied her father on a trip with the drum and bugle in which he played. Jack was behind the wheel of a charter bus that drove the group to several concerts.

The two ran together and built V-K Bus Lines while raising Wagener and her two sons.

They were active Moolah Shriners, a fraternal order dedicated to philanthropy, and traveled side by side around the world, often on shrine trips, including to Europe and Australia.

“You never saw Jack unless you saw Harriet,” said Wayne Price, a co-joiner.

About a year ago, Harriet stumbled while walking her dog and broke her pelvis and hip, said Wagener. She suffered from dementia and moved to The Woodlands of Arnold nursing home and rehabilitation center.

In the meantime, Jack was having trouble living at home. Wagener said she persuaded him to move to a forest villa in May. In September he also fell and broke his neck. Then he moved to the nursing home, four doors away from his wife.

Even then, they took a nap, one in a wheelchair, the other in bed – their hands were clasped.

“Some days she knew him; She didn’t do that on other days, ”said Wagener.

Wagener said she told Jack on Christmas Eve that Harriet had stopped eating and drinking. After that, he hardly ate or drank.

At 11:00 p.m. On January 10, she received a call from a nurse saying Harriet was on the verge of death. The nurse asked if the staff could clear furniture from Jack’s room so the couple could be together.

Wagener said there was nothing she could love more.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.