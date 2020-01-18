News

Some of the biggest issues that impact the Thermal community were officially discussed on Saturday. Riverside County held its first “Community Meeting Spa Plan” at Toro Canyon Middle School.

Residents, staff and community organizers gathered in the school’s multipurpose room to discuss their vision for the Thermal and Oasis communities.

The main issues raised included affordable housing, clean water, the ongoing mulch fire, the Salton Sea and more.

Participants were given three numbered stickers to place on banners around the room to indicate their top three priorities. After the presentation, the residents were able to participate in an open discussion to give their opinion.

“[We want to] bring the Thermal / Oasis community and talk about what the future of the eastern valley is and really listen to the needs, opportunities, challenges that exist of the people who live in this region”, said supervisor Perez.

Perez says he hopes they can develop a strategic plan for the future in this area. The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Toro Canyon College.

News / Top Stories