As the country tries to reconcile with the crash that killed basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, fans and cities across the country began to pay homage to the NBA legend.

Bryant was one of nine people killed when their helicopter collided on a hillside in Calabasas, California on Sunday. He was traveling with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, whom he had previously said he wanted to follow in his footsteps as a professional basketball player.

He left a massive legacy behind him.

Bryant, five-time NBA champion and one of the league’s top scorers of all time, entered the NBA straight line leaving high school at only 17 years old. He spent the next 20 years of his life writing the history of the Los Angeles Lakers before retiring in 2016.

He was 41 years old at the time of his death.

“Kobe simply meant the world to me and to all of us here in Los Angeles, just growing up idolizing someone who dedicated their work to their craft,” said a fan at CNN’s KABC branch. “He always wanted to push to the next level. You no longer see that. I really appreciate everything you’ve done Kobe, for real. “

Los Angeles City Hall was lit up in purple and gold Lakers on Sunday evening to honor the player.

“Lights for a legend,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti in a tweet. “Kobe will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles and remain with the ages as one of our greatest heroes.”

The city’s airport was adorned in the same colors, with a message on his Twitter account saying: “Kobe was in many ways a symbol of Los Angeles and we join his family, his fans and the city in mourning all those who have been lost today. “

And outside the Staples Center, where millions of people watched the icon play, fans gathered despite the additional security measures in place for the Grammy Awards.

“We just didn’t know where to go,” said a group of fans to the CNN KTLA affiliate.

Midnight past, groups of fans were still watching makeshift shrines of flowers and balloons.

But Los Angeles was not the only one to cry.

Celebrated across the country

Bryant’s team colors sparkled across the buildings from coast to coast.

The Madison Square Garden in New York paid tribute by writing on Twitter: “Mamba Forever”.

In Wisconsin, the home of the Milwaukee Bucks also honored the player.

“Kobe Bryant has demonstrated an extraordinary passion for basketball and a love for his family,” the team said in a statement. “His legendary impact on the game will go on forever and he will be sorely missed by the Bucks organization and basketball fans around the world.”

United Center, a Chicago sports venue, has posted the name of Bryant on the front of its building.

“Mamba was a legend in the game and in life. He will be forever missed, ”the center said in a statement.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of Atlanta United, has also sported the Lakers colors.

“A father. A husband. A legend,” the place wrote in a statement. “His time was too short, but his legacy was eternal. RIP Kobe. Send love to the Bryant family and everyone affected by the heartbreaking news of today. “