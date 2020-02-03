Counting on Young Generation to lead anti-CAA movement, says Mamata Banerjee

The wing of the students of the Trinamool Congress is demonstrating against that new citizenship on Rani Rashmoni Avenue in the heart of the city.



PTI

updated:February 3, 2020, 10:59 PM IST

Photograph of the file from Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata: West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee said Monday that she is counting on the young generation to lead the movement against the Citizenship Change Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Banerjee visited the location in the evening and expressed solidarity with the students.

“I am proud that I went into politics through student activism. I want a new generation of leaders … It is the young generation that will lead the protest against CAA and NRC. The young will fight and save the country from those forces that divide land. I have every confidence in you, “she said.

Members of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) were seen with posters and posters against the controversial legislation on the protest site.

“The NRC, CAA … are not only discriminatory for Muslims, but also for the poor, the working class and the students. Why do we have to prove our citizenship after so many years of independence?

“We want jobs for young people and food for the poor. The Center should be concerned about these issues rather than focusing on deciding who is Indian and who is not,” said a senior TMCP leader.

