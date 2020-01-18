Could your brain space with the car seat feel on foot?

Credit: Jaguar Land Rover

What is this? The long-standing complaint that you have to have to sit in cars for many hours on exhausting trips can be lost, at least in part. Jaguar Land Rover believes that they will give you a way to fool your body into thinking it is walking.

In essence, “you mislead the brain with some false oscillation,” he said Roadshow on Friday, and that could keep your muscles stimulated so you think you’re walking.

Reports said the solution could be adapted to any passenger for comfort while the seat adjusted for a long trip.

Author of TopGear.com Vijay Pattni said the shift scene simulates walking “pace” to mitigate the dangers of sitting for long periods of time. This feature is tested by the company’s Interiors Research Division.

So what we’ve got so far … A UK-based press release indicates that this is the seat of the future in cars, and these seats make you feel like you’re walking.

A solution to the search for a problem?

Good, motoring.com.au entitled “Next Generation Jaguar Land Rover Seats to Give You a Workout” and beneath it, “Forget about massaging the seats … Jaguar Land Rover says these new chairs will get you set up”.

But why? Company Response: It is designed to improve customer well-being. Sitting for long periods poses health risks and the company turned to Jaguar Land Rover’s Body Interiors Research Department for ideas.

The health risks of the delay have been delayed.

“More than a quarter of the world’s people – 1.4 billion – are living an increasingly sedentary lifestyle that can shorten the leg, hip and glute muscles that cause back pain. of walking, a movement known as pelvic oscillation, technology can help alleviate the health risks of sitting for long walks on long trips … “

The idea of ​​pelvic oscillation involves a series of actuators in the seat foam to create constant microcontrollers that make your brain believe you are walking and RoadshowSean Szymkowski’s referred to the seat as having an “endless microphone loop” by the foam actuators.

For increased visibility, customers are welcome not only for the benefits of appearance, safety and smooth running but also for useful wellness guides. The company is headed by a physician, Dr. Steve Iley.

Last year, Dr. Iley issued tips on how to adjust your seat to improve driving position by removing bulky objects in your pocket, supporting your thighs to reduce pressure points.

The March 2019 video showed you how to adjust the seat and stance for the driving position. It may be worth seeing, because, as the TV show suggests, “new vehicle technology is part of the solution, but only if used properly.”

(Example: Empty Your Pockets Bulky Items Eat in a Seat Position Press the Bottom as Closely as You Can on the Back to the Seat. The shoulders should come into contact with the seat, even when turning the steering wheel so that it has the same height as the top of your head.)

Future Jaguar Land Rover vehicles could also help reduce the impact of traffic sickness on drivers and their passengers. The company had to say this about their research on motion sickness and what they could do to address it.

Through the research, an algorithm was created to create a ‘wellness range’ for each passenger, which calculates how prone to feeling sick.

