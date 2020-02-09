Could the Red Wings Torey pitcher sell on a homecoming?

Since Torey Krug hasn’t yet extended his expiring contract with the Boston Bruins, some crazy scenarios are being considered. Among them the idea of ​​a homecoming from Michigan.

Torey Krug was born in Michigan and attended college in the state of Michigan. As a child, he admired the play by Red Wings legend Pavel Datsuyk. It is not far-fetched to imagine that he will leave the Boston Bruins when the right offer is available.

When Steve Yzerman takes on the role of general manager in Detroit and sees that a top-class powerplay quarterback with local roots may be available in the summer, one has to imagine that he will at least check whether there is interest.

Of course Torey Krug has openly stated that he wants to stay with the Boston Bruins, but any salary expectations must be reasonable and the player must be prepared not to receive an inflated Free Agency fare. Call it a hometown discount or whatever you like. We also know that the contract negotiations are not yet going to take place.

This is because the Boston Bruins will be a play-off team again this summer and the Red Wings will be a long way off and there may never be a deal.

Torey Krug is the longest serving member of the Boston Bruins who has never won a Stanley Cup. why should he leave a very clear opportunity for it, at least for the next few years, while David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron can still be left behind?

On the flip, however, the Red Wings have slowly built up a decent view depth; Moritz Seider’s last draft, Filip Zadina, Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin all point to a bright future.

If Torey Krug signed with his NHL team, he would undoubtedly play a key role. He’s in the power play of Boston Bruins’ quarter-finals and the same role as in Detroit is expected to be a big selling point. That and he could probably add additional minutes as their depth of defense is somewhat poor.

Yzerman would probably like to insist that Krug play a veteran role in a growing team and bad contracts expire. It looks like it will be back in the playoffs in a few years.

Obviously, NHL careers don’t last forever, but the idea of ​​leading a young squad to possible fame in their home country is likely to be difficult to sell.

I can’t really see it. It would be stupid to work with a Boston Bruins team who saw Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final last season.

The Boston Bruins just have to make sure they’re willing to pay Torey Krug what he wants and, what’s more difficult, give him the term he wants. Likewise, they have not wanted to deal with a bad contract in recent years.

If you are Detroit and see that he has not signed, of course contact him as soon as the free agency is up and running. However, when I’m Torey Krug, I don’t think much of an offer right now to stay with the Boston Bruins to hold the Stanley Cup in my hands.