Could the next generation of particle accelerators come from a 3D printer?

Examples of 3D printed copper components that could be used in a particle accelerator: X-band klystron output cavity with micro-cooling channels (left) and a series of coupled accelerator cavities. Photo credit: Christopher Ledford / North Carolina State University

Imagine being able to make complex devices whenever and wherever you want. This would open up unforeseen opportunities even in the most remote places, e.g. B. when building spare parts or new components on board a spacecraft. That could be 3D printing or additive manufacturing. All you need is the material from which the device is made, a printer and a computer that controls the process.

Diana Gamzina, research associate at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory at the Department of Energy; Timothy Horn, assistant professor of mechanical engineering and aerospace engineering at North Carolina State University; and RadiaBeam Technologies researchers dream of developing the technology for printing particle accelerators and electronic vacuum devices for applications in medical imaging and treatment, in the power network, in satellite communications, in defense systems and more.

In fact, researchers are closer to realizing this than you might think.

“We are trying to print a particle accelerator that is really ambitious,” said Gamzina. “We have developed the process further in recent years and can already print particle accelerator components. The key point with 3D printing is to produce things no matter where you are without a lot of infrastructure. So you can.” Print your particle accelerator on a naval ship, in a small university laboratory, or in a very remote location. “

3D printing can be done with liquids and powders made from a variety of materials, but there are no established methods for 3D printing high-purity copper and its alloys – the materials that Gamzina, Horn, and their colleagues want to use. Her research focuses on developing the method.

Indispensable copper

Accelerators increase the energy of particle beams, and electronic vacuum devices are used in amplifiers and generators. Both rely on easily formable components that conduct heat and electricity very well. Copper has all of these properties and is therefore widely used.

Traditionally, each copper component is individually machined and combined into complex geometries using heat. This manufacturing technique is incredibly common, but it also has its disadvantages.

“Soldering multiple parts and components together takes a lot of time, precision, and care,” said Horn. “And every time you have a connection between two materials, you add a potential point of failure, so these assembly processes must be reduced or eliminated.”

Potential of 3-D copper printing

One solution could be the 3D printing of copper components.

Thin layers of material are layered on top of each other and certain shapes and objects are slowly built up. High-purity copper powder is used as the material in Gamzina’s and Horn’s works.

The process begins with a 3D design or “building instructions” for the object. The computer-controlled printer distributes a layer of copper powder a few micrometers thick on a platform. Then he moves the platform 50 microns – half the thickness of a human hair – and spreads a second layer of copper on the first, heats it with an electron beam to about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, and welds it to the first layer. This process is repeated until the entire object has been created.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iyZLml-8GS8 (/ embed)

3D printing a layer of a device known as a traveling wave tube using copper powder. Photo credit: Christopher Ledford / North Carolina State University

The amazing thing: No special tools, devices or molds are required for the intervention. As a result, 3D printing eliminates design constraints associated with traditional manufacturing processes and enables the construction of objects that are uniquely complex.

“Shape doesn’t matter for 3D printing,” said SLAC scientist Chris Nantista, who designs and tests 3D printing patterns for Gamzina and Horn. “You just program it in, start your system and it can build almost anything you want. It opens up a new space of potential shapes.”

The team used this, for example, to build part of a klystron – a special vacuum tube that amplifies high-frequency signals – with internal cooling channels at the NCSU. The one-piece construction improved the heat transfer and the performance of the device.

Compared to traditional manufacturing, 3D printing is also less time consuming and could lead to cost savings of up to 70%, Gamzina says.

A challenging technique

However, printing copper devices has its own challenges, as Horn, who started developing the technology years ago with RadiaBeam employees, knows. One problem is finding the right balance between the thermal and electrical properties and strengths of the printed objects. However, the biggest hurdle for manufacturing accelerators and vacuum electronics is that these high vacuum devices require extremely high quality and pure materials to avoid part failures such as cracks or vacuum leaks.

The research team met these challenges by first improving the surface quality of the material, using finer copper powder and varying the way the layers fused together. However, the use of finer copper powder led to the next challenge. It allowed more oxygen to bind to the copper powder, increasing the oxide in each layer and making the printed objects less pure.

So Gamzina and Horn had to find a way to reduce the oxygen content in their copper powders. The method they recently described in Applied Sciences is based on hydrogen gas to bind oxygen in water vapor and drive it out of the powder.

The use of this method is somewhat surprising, said Horn. In a traditionally made copper article, the formation of water vapor would create high pressure vapor bubbles in the material and the material would bubble and fail. In the additive process, however, the water vapor escapes layer by layer, which means that the water vapor is released more effectively.

Although the technology is promising, the scientists still have a way to reduce the oxygen content so that an actual particle accelerator can be printed. However, they have already managed to print some components, such as the Klystron exit cavity with internal cooling channels, and a series of coupled cavities that could be used to accelerate particles.

Plan to work with industry partners

The next phase of the project will be led by the newly formed consortium for the properties of additively manufactured copper, which will be led by Horn. The consortium currently has four active members in the industry – Siemens, GE Additive, RadiaBeam and Calabazas Creek Research. More are in preparation.

“This would be a good example of the collaboration between an academic institution, a national laboratory and small and large companies,” said Gamzina. “It would enable us to solve this problem together. Our work has already enabled us to move from” Imagine this is crazy “to” We can do it “in less than two years.”

This work was funded primarily by Naval Sea Systems Command as a Small Business Technology Transfer program with Radiabeam, SLAC and NCSU. Other SLAC employees include Chris Pearson, Andy Nguyen, Arianna Gleason, Apurva Mehta, Kevin Stone, Chris Tassone and Johanna Weker. Additional contributions came from Christopher Ledford and Christopher Rock from NCSU and Pedro Frigola, Paul Carriere, Alexander Laurich, James Penney and Matt Heintz from RadiaBeam.

Video: Additive Manufacturing – 3D printing beyond plastic

More information:

Christopher Ledford et al. Properties and processing of hydrogen-treated copper powders for the additive manufacturing of EB-PBF, applied Sciences (2019). DOI: 10.3390 / App9193993

Provided by

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Quote:

Could the next generation of particle accelerators come from a 3D printer? (2020 February 6)

accessed on February 6, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-particle-d-printer.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.