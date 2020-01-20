National-World

The Super Bowl game takes place with the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV, and this highly anticipated game has raised ticket prices.

On the SeatGeek online ticketing platform, the average resale price is currently $ 6,232. However, the average price of tickets sold in the past 24 hours was even higher, at $ 6,785.

Taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, February 2, demand for this year’s Super Bowl is at an all time high, tending to be the most expensive Super Bowl ever.

The cheapest ticket currently listed on SeatGeek is $ 5,727, while the most expensive is a whopping $ 70,153. And if you’re looking to go with a large group, a suite for 18 people will cost you around $ 439,000, according to TicketIQ.

Compared to previous Super Bowls, the average ticket price is almost $ 1,000 more than the second most expensive game, Super Bowl LII. During that game, between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, the average resale price reached $ 5,373. Tickets for the Super Bowl LIII between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots were the third most expensive at $ 4,657.