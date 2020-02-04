Cosmopolitan pulls cover with Bachelor participant who bore the slogan “White Lives Matter”

Cosmopolitan magazine has drawn a cover that a participant on The Bachelor had to include after discovering that she had adorned previously modeled clothing with the slogan “White Lives Matter”.

During Monday’s episode of the American reality dating program, participant Victoria Fuller received the prize to appear on the digital cover of Cosmopolitan alongside Bachelor Peter Weber.

However, in a statement published on the Cosmopolitan website, editor Jessica Pels explained that the publication decided to pull the plug out of Fuller’s cover after finding out she had participated in a controversial modeling campaign.

Pels stated that all she knew about the Bachelor participants when selecting a winner was “their first name and the energy they brought through the camera lens”.

“It was only a few weeks ago that I discovered that the woman I had chosen had modeled in her past in an advertising campaign with White Lives Matter clothing,” she wrote.

“It has been reported that she was actually a Marlin Lives Matter organization that focused on preventing overfishing of white and blue marlin, using messages about” white life matter “and” blue life matter “on its promotional shirts and hats.

“In my opinion, the nature of the organization is neither here nor there – both sentences and the beliefs they represent are rooted in racism and therefore problematic.”

Pels added that the “White Lives Matter” movement does not reflect the values ​​of the Cosmo brand.

“We are in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and every cause that fights to put an end to injustice for people of color.”

Pels said she and her team “had many long discussions” about what action they would take with regard to the planned coverage of Fuller.

“We had already printed the fashion shoot in our March issue, complete with a cover insert, and of course the episode was already filmed,” the editor said.

“In the end, it felt good to choose not to publish digital coverage on our website or social feeds, and simply be honest with you, the public that we respect about what happened and where we are.”

1/15

Kandy Freeman is participating in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, USA on January 14, 2017.

Stephanie Keith / Reuters

2/15

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of the Trump Tower in New York City, USA January 14, 2017.

Stephanie Keith / Reuters

3/15

Hawk Newsome, a Black Lives Matter activist, is leading a protest outside of Trump Tower in New York City on January 14, 2017.

Dominick Reuter / AFP / Getty Images

4/15

Hawk Newsome (C) leads a chant during a Black Lives Matter protest in front of the Trump Tower in New York City, USA. January 14, 2017.

Dominick Reuter / AFP / Getty Images

5/15

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of the Trump Tower in New York City, USA January 14, 2017.

Stephanie Keith / Reuters

6/15

A NYPD officer speaks with leaders of Black Lives Matter during a protest in the snow outside the Trump Tower in New York on January 14, 2017.

Dominick Reuter / AFP / Getty Images

7/15

Kandy Freeman is participating in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, USA on January 14, 2017.

Stephanie Keith / Reuters

8/15

A NYPD officer speaks with leaders of Black Lives Matter during a protest in the snow outside the Trump Tower in New York on January 14, 2017.

Dominick Reuter / AFP / Getty Images

9/15

Carol Garza, a supporter of Black Lives Matter, is protesting outside Trump Tower in New York City on January 14, 2017.

Dominick Reuter / AFP / Getty Images

10/15

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of the Trump Tower in New York City, USA January 14, 2017.

Stephanie Keith / Reuters

11/15

A supporter of Black Lives Matter is protesting in the snow outside Trump Tower in New York on January 14, 2017.

Dominick Reuter / AFP / Getty Images

12/15

Black Lives Matter activists are marching in front of Trump Tower on January 14, 2017 in New York City.

Kevin Hagen / Getty

13/15

Black Lives Matter activists are marching in front of Trump Tower on January 14, 2017 in New York City.

Kevin Hagen / Getty

14/15

Black Lives Matter supporters protest in the snow outside Trump Tower in New York City on January 14, 2017.

Dominick Reuter / AFP / Getty Images

15/15

Black Lives Matter Kandy Freeman is marching in front of Trump Tower on January 14, 2017 in New York City.

Kevin Hagen / Getty

The Independent has contacted Fuller for comment.

