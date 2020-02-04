Cosmopolitan pulls “Bachelor” coverage after wearing the “White Lives Matter” slogan in campaign | national

Victoria Fuller, which was planned to honor the coverage of cosmopolitan, will no longer be involved in the next digital issue of the magazine after allegedly being associated with a clothing brand that sold clothing with the words “White Lives Matter.”

Last month it emerged that Fuller had once modeled for a ‘Marlin Lives Matter’ advertising campaign and wore clothing with the slogan ‘WLM’.

“It is clear that the White Lives Matter movement does not match the values ​​of the Cosmo brand,” cosmopolitan chief editor Jessica Pels wrote in a letter from the publisher that was published online Monday evening (3 February). “We are in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and every cause that fights to put an end to injustice for people of color.”

She continued: “When my team and I flew to Costa Rica for our challenge, we were not told who our models would be. We didn’t even meet them until we were all set up for the camera, ready to start our shoot. So when it was time for me to choose the winner of the challenge – whose prize was a digital cover from Cosmo – I knew everything about the participants’ first name and the energy they brought through the camera lens. It was only a few weeks ago that I discovered that the woman I had chosen had modeled in her past in an advertising campaign with White Lives Matter clothing. “

She added: “My team and I had many long discussions about how we wanted to tackle this problem. We had already printed the fashion shoot in our March issue, complete with an insert of the cover, and of course the episode was already filmed. What finally felt good was choosing not to publish the digital cover on our website or social feeds, and simply being honest with you, the audience we respect, about what happened and where we are. “

While the publication pulled the cover, some photos of Fuller from the shoot will still appear on the Cosmo website. They were one of many outlets reporting last month on the reported Fuller modeling campaign.

Today it reported in 2016 that the models were reportedly affiliated with the White Marlin Marina, which used the phrases “White Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter” to promote the conservation of certain fish species, including white marlin.

.