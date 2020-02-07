Corruption: “I was forced to accuse Buhari; stories about Abacha prey are lies” – Al-Mustapha

Hamza Al-Mustapha, former national security advisor to the late former head of state, General Sani Abacha, announced that he was forced to involve President Muhammadu Buhari in a public money looting case.

Al-Mustapha announced that he had been charged with looting the Petroleum Trust Fund [PTF], led by Buhari.

Al-Mustapha insisted that the reports of Abacha’s plundering of public funds were lies, and stressed that those who took office when the former head of state died were thieves.

When the late Abacha took the lead in Nigeria, Nigeria’s currency reserves held approximately $ 200 billion.

Al-Mustapha said some big names were angry with his former boss for stepping on big toes during his lifetime, hence the lies.

He said, “Before Abacha died, our currency reserve rose to over $ 900 billion.

“I was forced to involve the leadership of the late PTF under President Buhari during the military era.

“If there is a real fight against corruption in Nigeria, many people will be arrested.”