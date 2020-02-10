Corruption by political class leads to uncertainty in Nigeria – Capt. Ogbonna

Captain Jerry Obike Ogbonna (Rtd.), An unwavering representative of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Southeast Zone, said that the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari could not solve the security problems in the country with guns.

Rather, he advised the federal government to rethink its approach in order to find a permanent solution to the economic and security situation that threatens the Nigerian community.

Ogbonna, who spoke in an interview with select journalists in Umuahia, the capital of the state of Abia, said Monday that Nigeria as a society could hardly make the dream come true until the federal government was able to determine the fundamental cause of the Fight Corruption Eradicate acts of terrorism due to corruption.

He said: “The government must return to the drawing board. We have bandits everywhere because of a lack of jobs. Boko Haram, IPOB, fighter, OPC, now Fulani shepherds, all of these are violent excitements of the younger generation that are compounded by poor governance. The root of it is corruption.

“How many people will we kill to achieve peace and prosperity for our country. The life we ​​waste is our citizens. We can do more if we can budget one billion naira per local government over the next four years to create an industrial infrastructure. Create industries that soak up the angry youth who feel short-circuited by society. “

In the meantime, a northern group, Arewa Political Consciousness (APC), has asked the people of Yoruba to support Ndigbo to produce the next Nigerian president in 2023. She noted that the Igbos have supported the Southwest, the North and the Niger Delta in 2023 in the past to occupy the nation’s sublime seat (presidency).

Alhaji Dogo Alhassan, the national coordinator of the Arewa panel, who spoke to reporters in Aba over the weekend, beat up some Yoruba leaders who are planning a shot at the Nigerian presidency when they knew the southeast zone was not yet occupied.

Arewa’s youth leader said: “Igbos are the third pillar of Nigerian politics. I advise the APC leader Ashiwaju Bola Tinubu to hold back his ambition because he is immoral and inappropriate.

“Ndigbo should summarize their actions if they really want to produce the next Nigerian president, as Nigerian statesmen are now openly supporting their cause.”