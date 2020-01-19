Corrosive 'Avenue 5' finds foot in zero G: NPR

Captain Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie) spends a lot of time looking bewildered at HBO’s Avenue 5.

Alex Bailey / HBO



hide caption

switch caption

Alex Bailey / HBO

Alex Bailey / HBO

Avenue 5 premieres on HBO Sunday, January 19.

“A problem,” decides a character from the sci-fi comedy series Avenue 5 from HBO, “is just a solution without a solution.”

The problem facing the crew and passengers of Avenue 5 – a huge spaceship ship in the not too distant future of his first 8-week cruise around Saturn – has to do with the route.

Said route … is disabled. Far away, away from an accident that takes place in the first minutes of the premiere. A solution does not come, given the trained facility of the crew when giving up responsibility and shifting the blame.

That gives you an insight into what Avenue 5 distinguishes from previous lost-in-space TV rates such as Star Trek: Voyager, Farscape, The Lost Saucer, Far Out Space Nuts, and, not to say clearly, Lost in Space: its origin.

It was created by the team behind the brilliantly sharp The Thick of It – Armando Iannucci (the creator and original showrunner of the sharply brilliant Veep), Simon Blackwell and Tony Roche. Of the four episodes made available to the press, Iannucci receives a “story per” credit for each, but a “teleplay through” credit for the pilot only, which is also the only episode he directed himself.

That it proves the weakest of the four is therefore fascinating, but perhaps not entirely surprising. Given the sci-fi setting, the relatively large cast of crew members and passengers to introduce, and the plot machines needed to establish the catastrophic deployment of the series, there is not much room in a 30-minute pilot to get the exact kind to work out of conflict in which Iannucci excels. In The Thick of It and Veep he orchestrated long, musical fusillades of invective and verbal sparring competitions decorated with lovingly coarse language. But the first episode works to find the light, fast comic timing that is needed to make the dialogue seem effortless; there is a tendency to fall for the jokes instead, which negates their effect.

Yet the print of Iannucci is clear from the jump: on Avenue 5, humanity is not worth saving: fatuous, venal, cynical and grasping. Most people are just as incompetent in their work as in dealing with other people. It is the classic Thick of It / Veep representation of the human race – but those series took place between the bureaucracies of the government, and the consequences of such a feckless nincompoopery were usually kept abstract. The satirical punches of both series instead stemmed from their portrayals of waving officials as consumed by the desire for power over policy. But on Avenue 5 – both the show and the ship – the situation is so serious that every mistake counts as a body count.

In the beginning, before we got to know the characters of the show, this combination – everyone a buffoon, plus death-as-punchline – acidifies the comic tone of the show beyond biting, biting, to bleach.

It is true that both The Thick of It and Veep were defined by a similar, poignantly unsentimental (read: British) sensitivity. But in both shows the characters lost their jobs, not their lives. And the makers quickly discovered discrete pairs of characters who might not like each other, but who at least achieved mutual respect. It did not soften those shows, but it seemed a bit more than an elaborate, grinning sketch.

The more Avenue 5 leans into (the majority of) its characters – and the actors they portray – the more appropriate it is to achieve the tonal balance it desperately needs.

Here is a handy rule of thumb: if a scene consists of one or more of the following characters that interact, it probably works:

Hugh Laurie determined to be ship captain Ryan Clark at all costs. (Prepare for some hijinks using the American accent, so … only … on House, M.D.)

Suzy Nakamura’s hyper-competent assistant Iris.

Leonora Crichlow’s outdone ship engineer Billie.

Nikki Amuka-Bird’s Rav, head of Mission Control on Earth, struggles to hold it together.

But the more a certain scene is characterized by Judd, the rich, stupid mogul / spoiled man-boy being played by (Josh waiting for) Josh Gad, the more likely you will be tempted to switch to the fast-forward button to reach out. It is not at all Gad’s fault – he was thrown into a single-note roll and he plays that note loudly and repeatedly. It is quite possible that he later gets something interesting to do, not screened for critics in the episodes. It is unlikely, but it is possible.

That Avenue 5 needs some time to find its hold is logical, I think, given how often the gravity of the ship increases. But there are promising signs – small moments amidst the dutiful sci-fi bells and whistles – when the characters interact with each other long enough, they define themselves, allowing us to appreciate the problem that confronts them, and to ensure enough to really hope that they find the solution.