Corridors of the time puzzle finally solved, bastion quest unlocked

The Corridors of Time puzzle in Destiny 2 has been solved and a new quest has been started to purchase the exotic Bastion Fusion Rifle.

Over the past week, guards have been working feverishly to solve the corridors of time, a mysterious new puzzle in Destiny 2. It was an abrasion test that took six days and knows how many thousands of combined hours the puzzle finally solved , but it was done.

Players and streamers worked together online to crack codes and solve clues. The end result of their joint efforts was a map and code with 30 symbols that were required to navigate through a complex maze. And what have we got for all our hard work?

Well, there was a twist at the end of the maze that I’m not going to talk about to avoid spoilers. However, the prizes include the lore book “The Dove and the Phoenix”, the legendary emblem “Savior of the Past” and above all the start of a new exotic quest, “Memento”.

Completing this secondary quest, which is fortunately not nearly as long or complex as the corridors of time, leads to the purchase of the exotic Bastion fusion rifle. Interestingly, the bastion’s exotic quest was first mentioned in Bungie’s calendar roadmap for Season 9 in December. However, it was not expected before January 28th.

It looks like players can buy the bastion a week earlier after completing the corridors of time. But it can’t be, can it? The speculations are currently mixed.

Some believe there could be more to this quest, while others only suspect that Bungie was likely expecting the corridors of time to take a little longer. The second half assumes that the Chronometric Core will be available as a pickup from Saint-14 on January 28, so essentially all players can start the quest regardless of the corridors of time. In other words, this whole riddle was just a fun way to get the community to work together to unlock the weapon early.

The reception of the corridors of the time, both the puzzle and the reward, were mixed. Personally, I think this kind of event is exactly what makes Destiny so unique and special. Very few games get the entire community to band together and solve a puzzle together, but Bungie always finds ways to do it with Destiny. The rewards may not always live up to player expectations, but it is the journey – whether the raids or these random puzzles – that engenders such great memories.