Coronavirus: within the city of the USA. UU. What is trying to contain the deadly virus of China

Officials in the Pacific Northwest are struggling to isolate and contain the country’s first incident of the potentially deadly coronavirus after revealing that a man who recently traveled to China and fell ill on his return had been positively diagnosed.

Washington state authorities confirmed that a man in his 30s had contacted his doctor after visiting Wuhan City and having developed symptoms similar to those of the flu a few days later.

As health officials said, the man, who was treated in isolation at the Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, was comfortable, they were also running to track people he may have been in contact with, both in China as on his return to the state of Washington.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

This meant that the authorities were in contact with the airlines and federal disease experts, in addition to talking with the man about his trip and the flights he took. It is known that he did not fly directly to Wuhan from Seattle.

“We have asked for your ticket information and the details of how you got here, but we still don’t have it,” Scott Lindquist, a Washington state epidemiologist for communicable diseases, told reporters on Tuesday after officials detailed the first country confirmation. Wuhan coronavirus incidence, also called 2019-nCoV.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/30

Medical staff transfers patients to Jin Yintan hospital in Wuhan. China has confirmed that the deadly Wuhan coronavirus virus can be transmitted among humans, with currently infected medical workers

Getty

2/30 Medical staff transfers patients to Jinyintan hospital

Authorities say the number of confirmed cases of the new and mysterious virus has increased considerably above 200

EPA

3/30 Wuhan hygiene emergency response team leaves the closed wholesale market of Huanan Seafood

The new coronavirus seems to have its origins in a seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, a popular transportation hub

AFP through Getty

4/30 A passenger passes through a quarantine control station at Narita airport, Japan

Cases are also reported in Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

EPA

5/30

Quarantined workers spray disinfectant at Incheon International Airport, South Korea

EPA

6/30

A Malaysian health official checks passengers who pass through a thermal scanner upon arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport

EPA

7/30 Medical staff transfers patients to Jin Yintan hospital

Little is known about the new disease that, if confirmed, would be only the seventh coronavirus known to science that can infect humans.

Getty

30/8

Gabriel Leung, right, senior professor of public health medicine at the Hong Kong University School of Medicine, talks about the extent of Wuhan’s coronavirus outbreak in China

AFP through Getty

09/30 A quarantine officer at Incheon International Airport, South Korea, uses an electronic thermometer to check the temperature of passengers arriving by plane from Wuhan

The virus causes symptoms of viral pneumonia and has already caused several deaths.

EPA

10/30

Wuhan Hygiene Emergency Response Team staff members who search the closed wholesale market of Huanan Seafood

AFP through Getty

11/30

Medical staff transfers patients to Jinyintan hospital

EPA

12/30

AP

13/30

A shop owner discusses with security guards while trying to enter the closed wholesale seafood market in Huanan

AFP through Getty

14/30

Medical staff and security personnel prevent family members of patients from being too close to Jinyintan hospital.

Reuters

15/30

maya-goodfellow An airport staff member uses a temperature gun to control people leaving Wuhan Tianhe International Airport

AP

16/30

A rescue worker passes a warning about the new coronavirus that exploded in China

Reuters

17/30

Health officials wear masks at an inspection site at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang

AP

18/30

Medical staff members take a patient to Jinyintan hospital

AFP through Getty

19/30

A quarantine station measures the temperature of the passenger’s body at Narita airport

JIJI PRESS / AFP through Getty

20/30

Passengers pass by a notice that is displayed near a quarantine control station at Narita airport

EPA

21/30

Passengers pass by a sign that alerts about the detection of the coronavirus upon arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport

EPA

22/30

The worker of the health epidemiology service of Kazakhstan uses a thermal scanner to detect travelers from China who may have symptoms possibly related to the previously unknown coronavirus, at the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan

Reuters

23/30

The pharmacist Liu Zhuzhen is near a sign that says “the masks are sold out” in her pharmacy in Shanghai

AP

24/30

Wuhan medical treatment center,

EPA

25/30

A worker in a protective suit at the closed seafood market in Wuhan

Reuters

26/30

A notice for Wuhan passengers

Getty

27/30

A man wears a mask while riding a mobike past the closed market for wholesale seafood sales in Huanan

Getty

28/30

Passengers pass by a thermal scanner upon arrival at Narita airport

Getty

29/30

Medical staff transfers patients to Jinyintan hospital

EPA

30/30

Passengers with masks enter Beijing West train station

Reuters

1/30

Medical staff transfers patients to Jin Yintan hospital in Wuhan. China has confirmed that the deadly Wuhan coronavirus virus can be transmitted among humans, with currently infected medical workers

Getty

2/30 Medical staff transfers patients to Jinyintan hospital

Authorities say the number of confirmed cases of the new and mysterious virus has increased considerably above 200

EPA

3/30 Wuhan hygiene emergency response team leaves the closed wholesale market of Huanan Seafood

The new coronavirus seems to have its origins in a seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, a popular transportation hub

AFP through Getty

4/30 A passenger passes through a quarantine control station at Narita airport, Japan

Cases are also reported in Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

EPA

5/30

Quarantined workers spray disinfectant at Incheon International Airport, South Korea

EPA

6/30

A Malaysian health official checks passengers who pass through a thermal scanner upon arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport

EPA

7/30 Medical staff transfers patients to Jin Yintan hospital

Little is known about the new disease that, if confirmed, would be only the seventh coronavirus known to science that can infect humans.

Getty

30/8

Gabriel Leung, right, senior professor of public health medicine at the Hong Kong University School of Medicine, talks about the extent of Wuhan’s coronavirus outbreak in China

AFP through Getty

09/30 A quarantine officer at Incheon International Airport, South Korea, uses an electronic thermometer to check the temperature of passengers arriving by plane from Wuhan

The virus causes symptoms of viral pneumonia and has already caused several deaths.

EPA

10/30

Wuhan Hygiene Emergency Response Team staff members who search the closed wholesale market of Huanan Seafood

AFP through Getty

11/30

Medical staff transfers patients to Jinyintan hospital

EPA

12/30

AP

13/30

A shop owner discusses with security guards while trying to enter the closed wholesale seafood market in Huanan

AFP through Getty

14/30

Medical staff and security personnel prevent family members of patients from being too close to Jinyintan hospital.

Reuters

15/30

maya-goodfellow An airport staff member uses a temperature gun to control people leaving Wuhan Tianhe International Airport

AP

16/30

A rescue worker passes a warning about the new coronavirus that exploded in China

Reuters

17/30

Health officials wear masks at an inspection site at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang

AP

18/30

Medical staff members take a patient to Jinyintan hospital

AFP through Getty

19/30

A quarantine station measures the temperature of the passenger’s body at Narita airport

JIJI PRESS / AFP through Getty

20/30

Passengers pass by a notice that is displayed near a quarantine control station at Narita airport

EPA

21/30

Passengers pass by a sign that alerts about the detection of the coronavirus upon arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport

EPA

22/30

The worker of the health epidemiology service of Kazakhstan uses a thermal scanner to detect travelers from China who may have symptoms possibly related to the previously unknown coronavirus, at the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan

Reuters

23/30

The pharmacist Liu Zhuzhen is near a sign that says “the masks are sold out” in her pharmacy in Shanghai

AP

24/30

Wuhan medical treatment center,

EPA

25/30

A worker in a protective suit at the closed seafood market in Wuhan

Reuters

26/30

A notice for Wuhan passengers

Getty

27/30

A man wears a mask while riding a mobike past the closed market for wholesale seafood sales in Huanan

Getty

28/30

Passengers pass by a thermal scanner upon arrival at Narita airport

Getty

29/30

Medical staff transfers patients to Jinyintan hospital

EPA

30/30

Passengers with masks enter Beijing West train station

Reuters

Everett authorities said they were also contacting “the small number of staff and patients who may have come into contact” with the man in one of his clinics. They were also implementing a screening system in their electronic records to “identify patients at risk.”

In China, officials said they had detected 300 cases and that six people have died so far. Reports have linked the disease with the central city of Wuhan.

Experts say that number is likely to increase, with the United States becoming the fifth nation to report the virus after Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said last week she predicted that a case could be reported in the US. UU., Now there is probably more. “Information is evolving rapidly. We hope that in the next few days the situation will be clarified, ”he said.

China reports strong increase in coronavirus infection

Five international airports in the US UU. They have implemented the detection of people most likely to have traveled to Wuhan, but the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is not among them.

Only the best news in your inbox

The city of Everett, which has a population of about 110,000 people and is located about 20 miles north of Seattle, is best known for being home to the Boeing meeting point, as well as being a starting point for the Puget Sound

On Tuesday, while the dark skies threatened with rain, several residents expressed concern about the news of the coronavirus. Bruce Tipton, whose wife was being treated for lung cancer in the hospital, said it was right that the man who fell ill was also treated properly.

“I’m not surprised given all the world trips there are,” he told The Independent. “And the way these viruses mutate is very unpredictable.”

Health official Chris Spitters told reporters that “nobody wants to be the first in the nation in such situations” (Getty)

Heaven Nation, a 30-year-old woman who was admitted to the hospital to seek help for a sore throat, said she was worried about the spread of the virus. She said she had two children, along with nephews and nieces.

“I don’t like to hear the news,” he said, explaining why he hadn’t heard of the coronavirus. “It’s always about people who tear themselves apart.”

It was reported that stocks of four US airlines flying to China fell when news of the virus outbreak emerged. None fly directly to Wuhan, which has a population of 11 million and is located in Hubei province, but because some of its Chinese partners do so, passengers are transferred from Chinese carriers to Americans.

see more

Authorities said the man had traveled to China, from where he had moved to the United States, alone. They said he was in a comfortable condition in the hospital and had asked to use a phone to call his parents. It is not known if his parents live in China, but authorities said the man, who has not been identified, was a US resident.

In a sign of the growing concern about the virus, the World Health Organization will meet on Wednesday to decide whether to declare the outbreak as an international public health emergency.

“Nobody wants to be the first in the nation in such situations, but these are the types of situations for which public health and its partners are trained and prepared,” said Chris Spitters, a senior official of the Health District of Snohomish

“Because of this, everything went quite well.”

.