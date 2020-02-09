Coronavirus was the name of the villain in the French comic book Asterix that came out in 2017

At the end of the story, written by Jean-Yves Ferri and illustrated by Didier Conrad, Coronavirus fails to win the race.

At the end of the story, written by Jean-Yves Ferri and illustrated by Didier Conrad, Coronavirus fails to win the race.

Coronavirus, which had a huge impact on the city of Wuhan in China, was a character in a comic series Asterix 2017. The Roman villain named Coronavirus in the song Asterix and the Chariot Race, wore a mask and had a reputation for winning. This was released in 2017 as the 37th edition of the series.

Meanwhile, coronavirus deaths have so far reached 908, while the same has affected more than 40,000 people after coming to central China a few months ago. The effect of coronavirus is not only limited to China, since more than 350 cases of the same have been reported in around 30 other places, two of which have died, one in Hong Kong and the other in the Philippines. Apart from this, the virus also has a huge impact on the functioning of the country in terms of business, education and others.

"Coronavirus" coined in "Asterix and the Chariot race" published in October 2017 by the new team of Jean-Yves Ferri and Didier Conrad.

Because the virus is spreading to different places, different countries have set up screening and quarantine facilities to contain the virus. The medical teams in China, including nurses and doctors, work around the clock to treat patients suffering from this.

