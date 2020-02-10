Coronavirus: UAE patient recovers completely

Liu Yujia, a 73-year-old Chinese woman who was infected with the coronavirus, recovered fully after receiving treatment in the UAE. Liu had contracted the disease in China and then traveled to the UAE where it was finally diagnosed. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), Liu was receiving medical attention since January 23 in an isolation room and now “has fully recovered and can continue life normally.” The consul general of China, Li Xuhang and the assistant assistant secretary for health centers and clinics at MoHAP, Dr. Hussein Al Rand visited Liu and congratulated her on her recovery.

The Chinese Consul General praised the UAE health system and said: “The leadership, government and people of the UAE have demonstrated the true meaning of solidarity with the People’s Republic of China in facing this latest outbreak.”

Dr. Hussein said that Liu took the 2019-nCoV screening test and was negative. He added: “The people diagnosed receive adequate medical care according to the leading standards of the World Health Organization, and each individual case is monitored until full recovery is achieved. This case … increases the hope that other cases discovered in the UAE can also recover completely. “

So far, seven cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the UAE. Liu belongs to the family of four who were the first to be diagnosed after traveling back from Wuhan. Two other Chinese citizens and a Filipino have been added to the list of infected people and are currently receiving treatment.

In China and worldwide, the death toll from Wuhan’s coronavirus has reached 910, while more than 40,000 people have been infected, mostly based in mainland China. According to Chinese authorities, about 3,281 patients recovered successfully and were discharged from the hospital.

