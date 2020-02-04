Coronavirus to hit your iPhones – Foxconn plants remain closed in China

Foxconn of Taiwan aims to gradually resume operations in factories in China next week, but it may take one to two weeks for full production to resume due to the corona virus outbreak, a person with immediate knowledge of the case said. Foxconn of Taiwan, which makes smartphones for global suppliers, including Apple, has requested the Chinese authorities to reopen factories, and added that a full resumption was not possible until late February due to various travel restrictions to curb the virus.

Delays in resuming operations may impact the global technology supply chain and shipments to Foxconn customers, including Apple. “Roads are closed in some parts of the country. No one knows for sure if some employees could come back in time, “said the source, who described a” chaotic “situation in the company’s top management as it endeavored to meet different requirements for resuming operations from different local authorities in China. “A full resumption takes at least one to two weeks from February 10.”

In some cities, authorities are asking companies to place workers returning from other provinces under a three-day quarantine, which was a challenge for large companies such as Foxconn, the source said. “How is it possible to quarantine tens of thousands of people in one neighborhood for three days?” Said the person. The plant shutdown will reach Foxconn’s profit for 2020, but it still evaluated the likely impact, the person said. “Profit will certainly be achieved, but how big the impact will be, we still calculate,” the person said. Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The outbreak of the corona virus, declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization, threatens to disrupt Chinese production and will force policy makers to take measures to stabilize the economy. Companies in China, closed for the Lunar New Year holiday, were told to stay closed for an additional week until February 10, including those at Dongguan’s southern manufacturing center in the export-oriented province of Guangdong, where some iPhone factories are located. Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, planned to make plans for the health and safety of its hundreds of thousands of employees, including scanning a QR code on employees’ cell phones for health research.

The company will use local employees as much as possible and offer free time to those who cannot travel long distances to get back to work, according to an internal document reviewed by Reuters. The Foxconn factories are highly dependent on migrant workers from poorer regions. “We will be very happy if the return could be 30% (on 10 February),” the source said. Shares of Foxconn, formerly known as Hon Hai, have fallen by more than 10% since the market reopened last week after the New Year holiday.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.