Coronavirus: United States raises travel warning level by urging passengers to ‘reconsider’ trips to China as Wuhan virus spreads | The independent

The US State Department raised its travel warning to Level 3, warning passengers to “reconsider travel” to China as the Wuhan coronavirus has spread throughout the world.

The new travel notice for the country was announced on Monday and occurs when airlines have begun issuing exemptions for people with planned trips who are worried about the virus.

The State Department issued a Level 4 notice last week, the most severe, for the Wuhan region, the epicenter of the virus outbreak.

More continues …

