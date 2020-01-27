The West African Health Organization (WAHO) has confirmed that a suspected case of the deadly coronavirus has arrived at Abidjan airport in Côte d’Ivoire.

WAHO also said it has strengthened surveillance measures at airports and other ports of entry into West Africa.

In addition, WAHO, which is the ECOWAS institution for health, said it has established communication channels with member states to share real-time information on the epidemic, improve communication between countries and strengthen country surveillance capacity.

He said this includes the early detection of suspected cases through thermal camera surveillance at international borders.

WAHO Director General Professor Stanley Okoro said in a statement released Monday in Abuja.

“The case was immediately detected and isolated. A series of tests are currently underway to confirm whether it is a coronavirus or not.

‘We have also set up a regional network of laboratories for access to rapid biological diagnosis facilities by the Member States.

“In addition to that, we have a regional rapid response team (RRRT) on standby to assist countries if necessary.”

He explained that coronavirus is a large family of viruses that can cause illnesses ranging from colds to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

The first case was reported in the Chinese province of Wuhan in December 2019 and confirmed as a coronavirus on January 7, 2020.

As of Monday, January 27, 2020, approximately 3,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, with 2,744 cases and 80 deaths in China alone.

He said the World Health Organization (WHO) assessment confirmed that the risk of an epidemic is still “very high” in China and moderate globally, including in West Africa. .

“It is therefore essential that countries work together to take precautionary measures, as cases can arise in any country due to international travel,” he suggested.