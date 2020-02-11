Coronavirus super-spreader had no idea he had a bug until he got home

Steve Walsh, 53, says he was isolated himself, although he initially had no symptoms of the virus

The so-called British corona virus super-spreader has been identified and says he “has defeated the virus” and his “thoughts are with other victims”

Businessman Steve Walsh, 53, is believed to have infected at least 11 other people in the last two weeks, accidentally placing Brighton at the heart of the British coronavirus crisis.

In a statement from his hospital bed at Guy’s Hospital in London, where he is still in quarantine, Mr. Walsh said he wanted to thank the NHS staff for their help and care.

He added: “As soon as I knew I was exposed to a confirmed case of coronavirus, I contacted my doctor, NHS 111 and Public Health England.

“I was advised to go to an isolated room in the hospital, even though they had no symptoms, and then to be isolated at home as instructed.

“When the diagnosis was confirmed, I was sent to an isolation unit in the hospital, where I am staying, and as a precaution my family was also asked to isolate themselves.

“I also thank friends, family and colleagues for their support during the past weeks and I ask the media to respect our privacy.”

The scout leader is believed to have contracted the virus during a gas conference in Singapore last month on behalf of the Servomex company.

On his return to the UK, he stopped at the French ski resort Les Contamines-Montjoie at the end of January before returning to the UK on January 28 on an EasyJet flight from Geneva to Gatwick.

Mr. Walsh is said to have infected 11 other Britons with the virus – four in the UK, five in France and one in Mallorca – who were with him in France.

The staff at The Grenadier Pub in Hove, the local pub he visited on his return, also had to go into self-isolation for 14 days in case they had the disease.

Earlier, Paul Cosford, emeritus medical director of Public Health England (PHE), said that the four new cases of corona virus announced in the UK on Monday were “not a complete surprise,” as they were all contacts from Mr. Walsh.

A spokesperson for Servomex said: “We are very happy that Steve Walsh has fully recovered.

“We continue to support him and his family. We work with the public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our employees and communities and wish everyone with the virus a quick and complete recovery. “

Public health officials are now trying to track down other people who may have been in contact with Mr. Walsh.

In Brighton, where several cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed, the County Oak Medical Center closed its doors after reports that one of the doctors working there had contracted the virus.

It comes when the virus’s death toll in China alone exceeded 1,000.

The British government announced new powers yesterday to force people into forced isolation if they risk spreading the disease.