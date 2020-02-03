Coronavirus story Linking Chinese scientist sees website kick off Twitter

Last week, Twitter had said, “Those who make coordinated attempts to spread disinformation on a large scale about the coronavirus problem will be taken out of service.”

updated:February 3, 2020, 10:18 AM IST

Men in hazmat suits at Wuhan airport, China.

Twitter Inc. has banned the financial market website Zero Hedge from the social media platform after it published an article linking a Chinese scientist to the outbreak of the rapidly spread corona virus last week. Zero Hedge said it received a report from Twitter on Friday, accusing it of violating Twitter’s “rules against abuse and harassment.” Hoaxes are widely distributed online, promoted by conspiracy theorists and exacerbated by a lack of information from the deposited zone around the central city of China, Wuhan, where the outbreak began. Twitter confirmed to Reuters that the Zero Hedge account had been permanently suspended on its platform on Sunday for violating platform manipulation policies.

Zero Hedge said it initially thought the suspension was caused by an article that it published on Friday about the make-up of the corona virus. But it said it was later heard that Twitter had received a complaint from online news website BuzzFeed about a separate article. BuzzFeed said that Zero Hedge had released the personal information of a scientist from Wuhan in an article claiming that coronavirus was made up “like a bio weapon”. The article was entitled “Is this the man behind the global coronavirus Pandemic?” BuzzFeed did not respond immediately to a request for comment. Last week, Twitter had said, “Those who make coordinated attempts to spread disinformation on a large scale about the coronavirus problem will be taken out of service.”

Facebook Inc. also said it would remove wrong information about the virus.

Zero Hedge, which mainly concerns finance and economics, had more than 670,000 followers on Twitter from the suspension. The corona virus has killed more than 300 people in China and more than two dozen other countries have confirmed cases of the virus.

