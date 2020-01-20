China has reported 139 new cases of pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus, including a third death, as the epidemic spreads beyond the city where the virus was first identified.

Health officials in Beijing confirmed two cases of the new coronavirus on Monday, while authorities in Guangdong reported a case in Shenzhen – the authorities’ first confirmation that the mysterious virus has spread beyond downtown Wuhan. The three patients have visited Wuhan, officials said.

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission announced on Monday that 136 new patients had been diagnosed on Saturday and Sunday. Among them, one person died of the virus, two are in critical condition and 33 are in serious condition, according to the authorities.

The new cases have brought the total number of people diagnosed with the virus in China to 201, a significant jump from the 62 reported this weekend.

Local authorities have also started to report suspected infections. On Monday morning, health officials in Shenzhen, across the border from Hong Kong, said they were monitoring eight patients who have been quarantined for treatment. In the coastal province of Zhejiang, authorities reported five suspected cases that went to Wuhan.

The spread of the epidemic comes as the country prepares for the Lunar New Year holidays later this week. The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday that there was evidence of “limited human-to-human transmission” of the new virus, raising fears of a larger regional epidemic. The holiday season generally sees hundreds of millions of Chinese traveling across the country and abroad.

Last week, three cases were detected outside of China – two in Thailand and one in Japan. All cases have been linked to Wuhan. South Korea also confirmed its first virus case on Monday.

According to the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a 35-year-old Chinese woman was detected by temperature control on arrival on Sunday at Incheon International Airport in Seoul from Wuhan. She has been quarantined and is in stable condition, said the CDC.

The woman, a resident of Wuhan, planned to go on vacation to South Korea and Japan with five other people. She said she developed fever and muscle aches on Saturday and that a doctor in Wuhan prescribed a cold medicine, according to the CDC.

It is estimated that nearly 7 million Chinese people traveled abroad last year during the Lunar New Year holiday season. “I believe Chinese tourists will bring the virus to many other Asian countries in the coming days, due to their trips abroad during the Lunar New Year holidays,” said Professor David Hui Shu-cheong. , respiratory specialist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. , CNN said on Monday.

The pneumonia epidemic emerged last month in Wuhan, the largest city in central China and a transportation hub. Chinese authorities have linked viral infections to a seafood and wildlife market in Wuhan, which has been closed since January 1 to prevent further spread of the disease.

On January 8, Chinese scientists identified the pathogen as a new strain of coronavirus, in the same family of deadly severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

While the new virus has not shown death rates like SARS – which infected more than 8,000 people and killed 774 in a pandemic that ravaged Asia in 2002 and 2003 – a new study by Imperial College of London suggests that the number of infections in Wuhan is likely to have been largely underestimated.

“The detection of three cases outside of China is worrying. We calculate, based on flight and population data, that there is only one in 574 chance that an infected person in Wuhan will travel abroad before consulting a doctor. This means that there may have been over 1,700 cases in Wuhan so far, “Neil Ferguson, an epidemic specialist at Imperial College London, told CNN.

On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that three U.S. airports – New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles – will begin screening passengers from Wuhan to check for signs of the new virus, following similar measures taken by Asian governments.

In Wuhan, infrared thermometers have been installed at the airport, railway stations, bus stations and on passenger platforms to measure the temperature of passengers departing from the city since January 14, said Chen Xiexin, mayor. deputy of Wuhan, quoted by the Chinese media. Every day on Sunday.

The measures were not imposed until five weeks after the start of the epidemic, with countless passengers leaving the city uncontrolled.