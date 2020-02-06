Coronavirus: Senate discovers high export of face masks, health minister calls

The Senate announced on Thursday that after the outbreak of the corona virus in China and some other countries, face masks have become the most sought-after commodity in Nigeria.

It has been confirmed that over 100 million face masks are exported to Asia via the Murtala Mohammed international airports in Abuja and Port Harcourt as export routes.

It was therefore decided to consult the Health Minister, Osagie Emmanuel Ohanire.

The upper chamber said that the Ministry of Health would also inform lawmakers about the preparation and precautions taken to prevent infection of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

It also instructed the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) to urgently stop the export of surgical face masks from Nigeria to Asia and other countries affected by the dreaded coronavirus.

In addition, the Upper Chamber urged the Nigerian police, Nigerian civil aviation authority, the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigerian Immigration Service and other relevant government agencies to strengthen port health regulators in all ports of entry in the country to monitor the outbreak of the Nigeria virus.

These resolutions were obtained following consideration of an application approved by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who represents Anambra South Senate.

In his main debate, Ubah said: “In the past three weeks, face masks have become the most sought-after commodity in Nigeria. Over 100 million face masks were exported to Asia through the Murtala Mohammed and Port Harcourt International airports.

The legislator added that the export of these face masks led to an increase in market prices.

In his words: “As of November 5, 2019, stores that normally sell a piece of face mask for N10 will sell it for N80, while a pack of 50 has increased from N500 to N3,000. also moved from n20,000 to n120,000 with a carton consisting of 40 packs.

“It has now become a booming business for illegal traders, who are assisted by airport officials at Murtala Mohammed, Lagos and Port Harcourt international airports to export unpatriotic face masks to China, India and other affected countries.

“Chinese companies have sent their agents to Nigeria and other African countries to look for medical face masks.”

DAILY POST recalls that the World Health Organization has recorded 565 deaths with 28,276 cases of infection.

As a result, the Senate urged Nigerian customs to impose severe penalties and heavy fines on anyone attempting to export surgical face masks during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Ministry of Health and other relevant authorities have been asked to launch an awareness-raising campaign to prevent the virus from spreading in the country.