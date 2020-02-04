Coronavirus Scare Forces LG, ZTE skip upcoming Mobile World Congress

The impact of the new Coronavirus outbreak in China is decreasing more and more on the world of technology, with Mobile World Congress, Barcelona, ​​several regular companies are withdrawing as preventative or precautionary measures. The newest of the companies that are withdrawing from the world’s largest conference on smartphones and related technologies are LG and ZTE. Both companies are major players in the field of smartphones – while LG is among the top 10 smartphone suppliers in the world and also produces components such as displays, ZTE is a major player in telecommunications equipment and space.

In a media statement from the LG headquarters in Seoul, a company spokesperson said: “LG Electronics is closely monitoring the situation regarding the new coronavirus outbreak, recently declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization because it virus is spreading China In view of the safety of its employees and the general public in mind, LG has decided to withdraw from the exhibition later this month in Barcelona, ​​Spain, and to participate in MWC 2020. This decision prevents hundreds of LG employees from being exposed to international journeys that most health experts have advised. “Regarding the announcements that the company should make, LG has stated that it will” hold separate events in the near future ” .

ZTE also appears to have followed a similar approach. The Shenzhen-based company spoke to The Verge and stated that the company is withdrawing from MWC 2020 because it does not want to “make people uncomfortable”. The move underscores the growing problems of marginalization, racism and coincidental xenophobia that have also surrounded the rise and spread of Coronavirus and many have spoken out against. ZTE also mentioned delays in arranging travel and issuing visas, possibly also in connection with the outbreak of Coronavirus, and why it has canceled its MWC 2020 presentation.

In the future, it will be interesting to see if more large companies are returning from MWC 2020. So far, the conference organizers, GSMA, have maintained that the Coronavirus outbreak has had a “minimal impact” on MWC and has stated that all precautions are taken to protect those present. Like LG, the GSMA has also released a public statement on this issue, describing all the safety steps it takes for participants.

