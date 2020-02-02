Coronavirus-related xenophobia is spreading – and I feel the effects in the UK

I bought surgical masks. I’ll admit it. I’ve been wearing one a day for a while. Before there were reports of coronavirus cases in the UK, I was careful.

The truth is that in the West we have little to worry about the recent health crises, but the widespread panic among the Chinese diaspora is currently caused by a dark shadow in Chinese collective memory: that of the outbreak of Sars 2003.

There is a lot of information about why Sars happened; how it spread so quickly and why it was as deadly as it was. Certainly, the Chinese government that covered the outbreak for four months and health workers who were not well aware of the dangers played a role.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Seventeen years later it seems that lessons have not been taken as they should. Early reports about the coronavirus in Wuhan first appeared in December 2019 and yet, on January 18, 2020, Wuhan officials were still holding a potluck banquet in which 40,000 families were involved in a world record attempt.

During this time, anyone posting about the virus on social media was censored and a number of people were attracted to police interrogation for spreading false “rumors.” Beijing may have responded faster to this outbreak, but it still needs to improve.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/28

Buses with British nationals traveling along the M6 ​​motorway on their way to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside

FATHER

2/28

A pedestrian wearing a surgical face mask walks outside of the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, where two members of the same family who tested positive for new corona virus are thought to be treated

AFP via Getty Images

3/28

Buses transport the British and foreigners to the Arrowe Park Hospital

Getty Images

4/28

A convoy of coaches with British nationals evacuated from Wuhan in China amid the corona virus outbreak and medical personnel in a protective suit driving away from RAF Brize Norton

AFP via Getty

5/28

British nationals arrive at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire after being flown in from Wuhan – the Chinese city in the center of the corona virus

Tom Maddick / SWNS

6/28

A police outsider leads a convoy of carriages transporting British nationals from the RAF station

AFP via Getty

7/28

Passengers leave the plane

FATHER

8/28

Barriers are placed at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, while they are preparing for buses that transport British nationals from the city of Wuhan affected by Wuong in China

FATHER

9/28

Some of the eighty-three Britons and 27 foreigners who were imprisoned after a Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan are getting off a plane

Getty Images

10/28

Getty Images

11/28

Ambulance at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire

Tom Maddick / SWNS

12/28

The plane with British citizens from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China arrives

FATHER

13/28

Buses and ambulances are ready for the passengers

FATHER

14/28

Game consoles and toys are brought to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, while they are preparing for buses with British RAF-based nationals

FATHER

15/28

The flight path of the plane

Flightradar24 / PA

16/28

Upon arrival, British passengers are taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on Wirral and placed in quarantine for two weeks

Reuters

17/28

A student wearing a face mask walks close to the Royal Victoria Infirmary where two patients who have tested positive for the Wuhan corona virus are treated by medical specialists

Getty Images

18/28

A woman with a face mask passes a public health sign England at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

19/28

Ambulance crews arrive at RAF Brize Norton

Tom Maddick / SWNS

20/28

The Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle upon Tyne, where two patients who have been tested positive for the corona virus in England

FATHER

21/28

A woman is wearing a face mask on Parliament Square in London when the first cases of the virus were announced in the UK

FATHER

22/28

Passengers wear face masks after a flight arrives at Terminal 5 of London Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty Images

23/28

A St. John’s Ambulance vehicle leaves the Royal Air Force station

AFP via Getty

24/28

A pedestrian is wearing a face mask while walking past the parliament buildings

AFP via Getty Images

25/28

Coaches arrive at RAF Brize Norton

Tom Maddick / SWNS

26/28

Passengers wear face masks while standing with their luggage at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

27/28

A man wears a face mask while walking along the Thames embankment

AFP via Getty Images

28/28

Passengers wear face masks at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

1/28

Buses with British nationals traveling along the M6 ​​motorway on their way to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside

FATHER

2/28

A pedestrian wearing a surgical face mask walks outside of the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, where two members of the same family who tested positive for new corona virus are thought to be treated

AFP via Getty Images

3/28

Buses transport the British and foreigners to the Arrowe Park Hospital

Getty Images

4/28

A convoy of coaches with British nationals evacuated from Wuhan in China amid the corona virus outbreak and medical personnel in a protective suit driving away from RAF Brize Norton

AFP via Getty

5/28

British nationals arrive at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire after being flown in from Wuhan – the Chinese city in the center of the corona virus

Tom Maddick / SWNS

6/28

A police outsider leads a convoy of carriages transporting British nationals from the RAF station

AFP via Getty

7/28

Passengers leave the plane

FATHER

8/28

Barriers are placed at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, while they are preparing for buses that transport British nationals from the city of Wuhan affected by Wuong in China

FATHER

9/28

Some of the eighty-three Britons and 27 foreigners who were imprisoned after a Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan are getting off a plane

Getty Images

10/28

Getty Images

11/28

Ambulance at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire

Tom Maddick / SWNS

12/28

The plane with British citizens from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China arrives

FATHER

13/28

Buses and ambulances are ready for the passengers

FATHER

14/28

Game consoles and toys are brought to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, while they are preparing for buses with British RAF-based nationals

FATHER

15/28

The flight path of the plane

Flightradar24 / PA

16/28

Upon arrival, British passengers are taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on Wirral and placed in quarantine for two weeks

Reuters

17/28

A student wearing a face mask walks close to the Royal Victoria Infirmary where two patients who have tested positive for the Wuhan corona virus are treated by medical specialists

Getty Images

18/28

A woman with a face mask passes a public health sign England at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

19/28

Ambulance crews arrive at RAF Brize Norton

Tom Maddick / SWNS

20/28

The Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle upon Tyne, where two patients who have been tested positive for the corona virus in England

FATHER

21/28

A woman is wearing a face mask on Parliament Square in London when the first cases of the virus were announced in the UK

FATHER

22/28

Passengers wear face masks after a flight arrives at Terminal 5 of London Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty Images

23/28

A St. John’s Ambulance vehicle leaves the Royal Air Force station

AFP via Getty

24/28

A pedestrian is wearing a face mask while walking past the parliament buildings

AFP via Getty Images

25/28

Coaches arrive at RAF Brize Norton

Tom Maddick / SWNS

26/28

Passengers wear face masks while standing with their luggage at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

27/28

A man wears a face mask while walking along the Thames embankment

AFP via Getty Images

28/28

Passengers wear face masks at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

For the Chinese, Sars was more than an out of control epidemic. It was the result of the government’s disappointment. If there had been transparency from the government, if quarantine and isolation had taken place initially, so much tragedy could probably have been avoided.

What we have learned is that blind faith in institutions does not work. We have learned that powerful authorities often do not represent our interests.

We have learned that the only way to overcome such health crises is by trusting ourselves and each other as citizens. We have learned that if we depend on government intervention, it will often be too late. This is very much an attitude that is also permeated by the Chinese diaspora.

In essence, not much has changed since 2003, at least when it comes to the government, but with the addition of virtual private networks (VPNs) via the internet, the Chinese diaspora can now stay better informed.

read more

We call the family anxiously and ask them about the situation at home and frantic Chinese messages around the world, asking if they have enough disinfectant. This is like reading articles written by geneticists, virologists, and journalists, who all discuss the potential risks of the new corona virus and the potential amount of information that we do not yet know.

Meanwhile, Western media is fixated on Chinese people buying surgical masks, and pieces such as “Mask Hoarders can increase the risk of a Coronavirus outbreak in the US” are unfair. Most of us do not stock up for ourselves. We do not hoard out of selfishness. We are hoarding, so that we have enough to send to our family and friends in Hong Kong or China, where there is a shortage.

There is a misconception that Chinese people purchase surgical masks out of herd mentality. That we are all uninformed hypochondriacs. That is inherently incorrect. There are even humorous cartoons about the use of masks and hand disinfectants around Facebook.

The truth is that we know that the masks are a last attempt, but in the light of a real health crisis, they are our only hope. Chinese people, including diaspora, are scared. We are only trying to protect ourselves because the government has not done this again.

Residents chastised by talking drones because they were not wearing face masks in the midst of an outbreak of coronavirus.mp4

My white college friends say, somewhat ignorantly, “Well, I wanted to wait until it was here at Wuhan level before I was concerned to be honest”; “You know that masks don’t really help, do you?”; “It’s not like your family is going to die in Hong Kong”; “Are you wearing a mask because of the” virus “?”; “My immune system is strong enough to handle anything.” Or, my favorite, a chilling one: “Well, I think I’m just privileged enough not to have to think about it.” But people in Wuhan, and throughout China, are dying and reports from China itself are horrific.

This xenophobia is spreading and has led to more open cases elsewhere. In New Zealand – where there are no confirmed coronavirus cases – a Singaporean woman says she was confronted and harassed in a mall. A French newspaper also had to apologize for a front page with the words “yellow alarm” and an editorial with “The Yellow Danger?” – they said they had no intention of maintaining “racist stereotypes of Asians.”

Perhaps the new corona virus is not spreading enormously or rapidly outside of China, perhaps I do not have to wear a mask in college – that is something that will become clear in the coming weeks.

But for now I know for sure that white people are apathetic unless it concerns white bodies. Despite the fact that now more than 14,000 people are infected and more than 300 dead, my white friends won’t see it as a problem unless a white person dies in the UK.

The dismissal of the situation, despite the fact that the World Health Organization (WHO) recently proclaimed it a Public Health Emergency or International Concern (PHEIC), shows that it is so much about a terrifying epidemic in China, but also about a urgent endemic disease in the west, that of apathy and individualism. It shows how far we have to go to put an end to the idea of ​​what is seen as the ‘other’.

Working together is the quickest way to end this crisis – the Chinese government must be better and the rest of the world must ensure that they do not fall into the trap of xenophobia.

.