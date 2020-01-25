Coronavirus Panic reminds us of Gwyneth Paltrow in Contagion

Graphics: Joan Summers / Jezebel, Photo: Getty Images, Youtube, IMDB

Have you heard of the corona virus? Kristin Chenoweth is very concerned about this because a travel ban and the increasing death toll are restricting travel in the Chinese province of Hubei. Two cases have been confirmed in the United States, and the New York Times reports that it has also expanded to Nepal, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The U.S. Department of State has also issued a Level 4 travel report that explicitly prohibits travel to and from Wuhan Province.

Meanwhile, a second coronavirus case was found in Chicago. A woman in her sixties recently traveled to Wuhan and returned to Chicago on January 13. Oddly enough, this is also the story of the 2011 Gwyneth Paltrow vehicle contagion that my mother freaked out so that she wouldn’t let me leave the house without pouring over it in Purell. Told in a series of interlocking stories, Contagion follows a deadly epidemic that spreads from bats to pigs to goop and the rest of the world. Kate Winslet wears glasses and tries to look hard-working, Matt Damon runs around in his best suburban cosplay and Marion Cottilard frowns. Laurence Fishburne is there too, warning everyone about bio-terrorism, as is Jude Law, a big pharma troll trying to make a quick profit out of the epidemic. It’s all pretty crazy!

But at a crucial moment at the beginning of the film, Goop enjoys a short stay in Chicago, where a new outbreak of the corona virus has just been discovered. I doubt the upcoming epidemic will play like a Stephen Soderbergh film, but it is human nature to endlessly link real word events with fictional narratives that vaguely resemble them, such as: B. Contagion! So who do you hope to be in the event of a massive apocalyptic outbreak? The blogger conspiracy theorist paid by Big Pharma? The kidnapped epidemiologist with the golden heart? The disturbed suburban father of two? Or maybe you are the brilliant scientist who opposes her colleagues and secretly develops a vaccine. Me? I am goop. I would like to say that I am the hero here and save the world from the impending doom, but that sounds like a lot of work and I prefer to take my risk and leave the stage early. (But not before I give one last, incredibly dramatic performance!)