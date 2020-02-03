Coronavirus outbreak that causes unexpected game growth, video app downloads in China

Online games and short video apps are one of the few beneficiaries of the Chinese virus outbreak and have won millions of views and downloads while people at home continued to look for entertainment and ways to waste their time in quarantine. The shift has even resulted in companies becoming more used to doing business in showrooms, such as car manufacturers Tesla and Mercedes-Benz, to promote products heavily online during the week.

Chinese travel and gather with family and friends during the traditional Lunar New Year holiday, but many postponed their concerns or canceled mid-January about the spread of a new virus that killed 420. “I only use my cell phone for three hours a day at work, but at least eight hours a day during the Spring Festival, because it’s so boring,” said Lu Zhang, a junior high school teacher in the eastern Shandong province, about the forced vacation.

Investors have seized the trend, with shares of Chinese game publishers, such as Tencent, rising 2% in Hong Kong on Tuesday, surpassing a 1% increase in the benchmark, while NetEase in New York rose nearly 3%. US-listed shares in the Chinese video platform Bilibili increased by almost 7%, while the share of search engine Baidu and e-commerce giant Alibaba also increased. Five developers of mobile games, including Ourpalm, increased by a maximum of 10% on Tuesday.

Weekly downloads increased from 20% to January 26 by 77% on the Xigua video app from ByteDance, after plans were announced to stream the premiere of a movie “Lost in Russia” for free, data from performance tracker App Annie showed. “My screen time was more than 10 hours yesterday,” said a Shanghai resident, only identified as Wang, in a social media message and added, “What do you all suggest that I do differently than look at my cell phone?” Also popular are health and fitness apps, such as Keep, which live streams fitness classes. Turnover increased by 15% this week, while healthcare app Pingan Good Doctor saw downloads increase by 1.186%.

“We believe that Chinese internet and logistics companies are somewhat sheltered,” analysts from Bernstein Research wrote in a note on Monday about the impact of the virus outbreak, amid a growing trend for all products and services to go online. Tencent’s blockbuster mobile game, “Honor of Kings,” made up 2 billion yuan ($ 286 million) on January 24 of the holiday, estimates Pei Pei, an analyst at Sinolink Securities Co., who has all Chinese mobile games on the app from Apple surpasses store during the entire week-long break in 2018. Tencent declined to comment.

Strategy simulation app “Plague Inc.”, which topped the charts in Apple’s app store, retained its popularity. The game, which allows users to create a pathogen and evolve to destroy the world, generated 78,000 downloads in January, as opposed to 16,000 in December, according to Sensor Tower. “Many students play games during the Spring Festival,” said the junior high teacher, Lu, adding that she played more than five hours of poker every day alongside other games. “Sometimes they invite me to join me when they see me online.” The American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc., which began delivering cars built at its $ 2 billion Shanghai plant in December, raised daily live streamed sales events at Douyin video app to highlight features of his vehicles.

Several Mercedes Benz sales dealers also went to the WeChat app with a link to a 360-degree interior view of its cap compact SUV, which simulates the passenger experience and offers close-ups of the leather stitching and dashboard of the seats. “Don’t leave the house, so use virtual reality to look at cars!” One of the representatives called on viewers.

