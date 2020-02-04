Coronavirus outbreak slows Chinese purchase of US goods, Donald Trump Aide says

Washington: The new outbreak of coronavirus in China will delay Beijing’s plans to purchase goods from the United States under a trade deal, a top US official said Tuesday.

The US and China agreed in January to a deal that ended their trade war, with Beijing agreeing to purchase $ 200 billion in additional US goods over the next two years, including agricultural and manufacturing products.

But the virus – which has killed more than 400 people, spread worldwide and disrupted business in China – has taken the lead.

In an interview with Fox Business Network, the White House economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, acknowledged that the outbreak could delay the execution of the deal.

“The export boom of that trade agreement will last longer because of the Chinese virus, that’s right,” he said.

However, Kudlow said he expected “minimal impact” of the virus on the US economy.

“The world is not in Wuhan,” he said, referring to the Chinese city where the outbreak began.

Trade tensions between the US and China caused a global slowdown in 2019, and there is growing concern that the outbreak this year could continue to hamper economic growth.

