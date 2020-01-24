New Delhi: IndiGo and Air India announced Friday that, in view of the Coronavirus outbreak, they are offering exchange exemption and cancellation fees for all flights to or from China if the travel period is within the next month.

IndiGo currently runs two daily direct flights to China, one is on the Delhi-Chengdu route and another is on the Kolkata-Guangzhou route. A daily flight will begin on the Mumbai-Chengdu route starting March 15.

Air India only has a direct flight to China and runs on the Delhi-Shanghai route.

To cushion the celebrations of the Lunar New Year, China, in an unprecedented movement, has closed transport in at least 13 cities, Wuhan and 12 of its neighbors, in the central Hubei province of China to contain the coronavirus.

According to the National Health Commission in China, 26 people have died so far and more than 880 confirmed cases have been treated primarily in Hubei province. Twenty-nine provinces have denounced the cases.

IndiGo said on Twitter: “In view of the Coronavirus outbreak, we are offering exchange and cancellation fee exemption for all flights to / from China, effective January 24 through February 24, 2020. The exemption is only for charges of penalty., will be applicable “.

Similarly, Air India announced on Twitter: “In view of the coronovirus outbreak, remission charges / non-submission / cancellation and reimbursement of all international tickets to travel to / from China as of January 24, are waived. 2020 to February 24, 2020. It only applies to penalty charges. Any difference in rate will be additional. “

