Coronavirus outbreak could reduce sales of smartphones in China by 50% in the first quarter

Chinese smartphone sales may fall by as much as 50% in the first quarter, as many stores have been closed for a longer period and production has not yet fully resumed due to the rapid spread of a new corona virus, according to research reports. The virus outbreak, killing more than 900 people and confusing Chinese industry, is because top smartphone vendors such as Huawei had hoped that China’s 5G deployment plans this year would help restore the world’s largest smartphone market after years of falling sales.

“Planned product launches from suppliers are canceled or delayed, given that large public events are not allowed in China,” said research firm Canalys last week. “It will take time for suppliers to change their product launch route maps in China, which is likely to dampen 5G shipments.” Canalys expects that China’s smartphone shipments will halve in the first quarter of a year ago, while IDC, another technology research firm, predicts a 30% drop. Apple Inc said last week that it is expanding its store closures in China and has yet to complete opening dates, as Foxconn (2354.TW), which assembles iPhones, has difficulty resuming the factories completely. Foxconn was approved by the government on Monday to resume production at a factory in the city of Zhenghzou, but the main factory in Shenzhen remains unopened. Huawei, the largest smartphone supplier in China, said the production capacity “works normally” without further specification. But like many other local colleagues, Huawei relies heavily on external manufacturers for production.

If factories cannot fully resume production in time, this may delay the ability of brands to market their latest products, analysts say. Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK), Huawei and Oppo, three of the best Android brands in China, are expected to all announce flagship devices in the first half. Oppo told Reuters that although the impact of the virus will affect activities in some local factories, “production capacity can be effectively guaranteed” thanks to the overseas factories. Xiaomi did not respond to requests for comment.

“Delays in reopening factories and working time will affect not only shipments to stores, but also product launch times in the medium and long term,” said Will Wong, an IDC analyst. Worldwide, smartphone production will fall by 12% in the March quarter to a five-year low of 275 million units, said TrendForce research firm Monday. It has reduced iPhone production by 10% to 41 million units, while Huawei’s output forecast has been reduced by 15% to 42.5 million phones. Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS), the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer, is least affected by the virus outbreak because the main production base is in Vietnam, the report said, with production forecasts being reduced by only 3% to 71.5 million units .

