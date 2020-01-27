Coronavirus or cold? How to make the difference

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) – With coronavirus causing concern around the world, many people may wonder if their seasonal symptoms are colds, flu or something more.

Symptoms of viral infection include runny nose, headache, cough and fever. And yes, these are also the common flu symptoms.

According to a report in Canada’s Global News, this creates difficulties for media professionals. Eliminating mild cases of coronavirus can be difficult because of its similarities to the flu, said Allison McGeer, infectious disease specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto.

“Every respiratory virus is the same – you have a runny nose, a stuffy nose, a cough, sometimes a sore throat, all because the lining of your nose and throat is damaged. Symptoms are caused by this virus or bacteria that damages cells in your airways. It doesn’t matter which virus causes it, “McGreer told Global News.

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shortness of breath, body aches and chills could be associated with more dangerous types of coronavirus. In more extreme cases, the virus can cause pneumonia, bronchitis, kidney failure and death.

Symptoms of milder coronavirus cases may be “somewhat indistinguishable” from influenza, Eleanor Fish, professor of immunology at the University of Toronto, told Global News.

Although there is no vaccine to prevent the coronavirus, there is a diagnostic test that quickly detects the bug. There are research teams already working hard to create a vaccine.

At this point, experts say that travel history plays the biggest role in determining whether you have flu or cold symptoms compared to the coronavirus. If you haven’t traveled to Wuhan, China, you’re probably in the clear.

