Coronavirus: Nigeria speaks about suspected cases

According to Health Minister Osagie Ehanire, nobody is infected with the corona virus in Nigeria.

At a ministerial conference in Abuja on Friday, Ehanire assured that Nigeria had developed sufficient capacities to detect and isolate every coronavirus case, especially at international entry points.

He said that the African Center for Disease Control (ACDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners have provided scientific and technical support to Nigeria to better prepare it for the new nCoV 2019.

“NCDC, Port Health Services, and state epidemiologists were aware of the identification and confirmation process.

“We will review these criteria as additional information about CoV2019 becomes available,” he said.

He said that the NCDC continued to provide Nigerians with advice on the novel corona virus and to protect themselves, and to publish frequently asked questions (FAQ) to keep Nigerians up to date.

“Since the appearance of the corona virus, we have been working daily to find out about this new virus as quickly as possible.

“Ongoing research into its portability and virulence will determine our response across Nigeria,” added the minister.

Ehanire appealed to Nigerians to contact NCDC immediately at toll-free number 0800-970000-10 for symptoms of coronavirus such as respiratory problems, restlessness, or cough within 14 days of entering China.